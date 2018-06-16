Dump truck overturns on Lakeshore Parkway and Hwy 150 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dump truck overturns on Lakeshore Parkway and Hwy 150

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Bessemer police are on the scene of an overturned dump truck.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. on Lakeshore Parkway and Highway 150.

Police believe the driver was turning left onto Highway 150 when he had a blowout.

The driver was not hurt and no other vehicles were involved.

