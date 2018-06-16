Fred: Saturday Afternoon Thunderstorms

Areas of fog may reduce visibility to less than one mile at times especially in areas along and east of Interstate 65 through the early morning.

Slow down, use low beams and increase following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Through the remainder of the day a strong ridge of high pressure will build strength over the Southeast this weekend, centered along the coasts of South Carolina and Georgia. This will produce a strong southerly flow across Alabama helping bring more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon primarily in South Alabama.

The storms will diminish late tonight but a few lingering out flow boundaries may still keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms as far north as I-20, possibly extending into North Alabama and continuing through Sunday afternoon. Another upper level low pressure system will move south and east allowing the ridge of high pressure to strengthen over The Southeast and slowly move west into Georgia and East Alabama beginning tomorrow night and continuing into Monday.

Eventually the high pressure will spread over all of Central Alabama by Tuesday. The high will help limit the flow of tropical moisture from the Western Gulf of Mexico into Alabama producing a more typical summer-like weather pattern with lower rain chances during the afternoon and evening in the week ahead. Afternoon temperatures will continue to reach at least the 90-degree mark with overnight lows ranging from 70-75.

