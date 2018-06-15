Monkey Joe's in Tuscaloosa to close

A beloved children's play center in Tuscaloosa is closing it's doors.

Monkey Joe's is will shut down at the end of the month. The University of Alabama owns the property. UA officials say it will be used for a new bridge to support safe access to the campus and D-C-H regional Medical Center.

Some parents are not happy that the center is shutting down.

''It is a little sad that she's not going to be able to play on the inflatables when she's older. I hope they find somewhere new in Tuscaloosa,'' said Morgan Avery.

As of now there are no plans to relocate Monkey Joe's. We've also learned Hotel restaurant supply next to Monkey Joe's will also have to vacate for the bridge project.

