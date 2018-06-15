Shopping goes high-tech in East Alabama

The Walmart Supercenter on Meighan Boulevard in Gadsden now has a Pickup Tower that allows customers to collect their online orders in a matter of minutes.

"What that means is an associate in the store will actually go and shop for you," said Ryan Mooneyham, the store's Assistant Manager.

You can't miss the Pickup Tower when you walk into the store. The tower is a bold orange and near the front. It's similar to a giant vending machine.

"It's a huge win. We've spent a lot of money on this to make it more accessible to the customer, " said Mooneyham.

After placing an online order, you will receive an email when it is ready. That email will include a barcode you will scan at the Pickup Tower. Your bagged items will then be lowered to a door that will open, allowing you to grab your bags.

"The tower depending on the size of the customer's order can hold up to 300 items, " explained Mooneyham.

There are lockers nearby for larger items.

Even though you can order online 24 hours a day, hours for the Pickup Tower are between 8:00a.m. and 8:00p.m.

"If you want to get it today, you need to do it before 5:00 in the afternoon," said Mooneyham.

Walmart already has Pickup Towers in some stores in the Birmingham Metro. This is the first one for the Gadsden area.

