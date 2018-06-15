FIRST ALERT: Rain, storm chances continue to decrease overnight

The coverage of rain and storms continues to fade and areas of fog will develop by morning. It could be locally dense where rain fell today.

While the rain chance fades across central Alabama tonight, it will increase by morning along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday starts off dry locally and temperatures will be in the 70s. The weather looks to cooperate for those going to Helena for the Black and Blueberry Festival between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. It will be a perfect pool day unless a storm moves in.

If you are going to any other outdoor event like Funk Fest, there is a chance for a passing shower or storm. The coverage climbs to 30 percent during the afternoon hours. Just stay weather aware!

Storms can pop up quickly and lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a storm. That means if you hear thunder, to get inside and get off the water. Don’t wait for it to rain or it may be too late. Check your phone for lightning alerts too if it’s hard to hear outside.

Anything that does form on Saturday afternoon will fizzle out at night. The best chance for pop up showers and storms on Father’s Day looks to develop to the north of I-20.

Hot and muggy conditions persist through the weekend and linger into next week. Next week we will see isolated showers and storms, low temperatures in the 70s and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

