Removal of waterfowl from Tuscaloosa neighborhood lake could involve federal authorities

Waterfowl have been on the move for years in and around the lake in Tuscaloosa's Forest Lake subdivision.

But instead of flying away, some of them could eventually be removed by a federal agency.

Thursday, Tuscaloosa city councilwoman Reavan Howard announced the city would not remove the ducks and geese that live there.

There are concerns their populations are growing and going farther out into the neighborhood and streets with heavier traffic.

And there may also be some health issues related to the birds.

Howard says their future will be left up to the US Department of Agriculture.

"They're a beautiful asset, so I understand both sides of the issue and I like seeing the ducks. So they're an asset to the area they've been here for as long as I can remember," Howard went on to say.

We contacted the USDA for comment and are waiting for a response.

