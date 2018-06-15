From true crime to comedy, these are the best podcasts around

Podcasts are awesome (even if they may finally kill radio).You can stream them or download and listen to them at home on your computer, or through your favorite headphones on an iPhonewhile you’re headed to work. Plus, they cover just about every topic you can think of. The only thing not to love? There are so many to pick from. We’ve compiled a list of the best podcasts around — covering a variety of topics — so you can spend less time fumbling through the bad and more time listening to the good.
New to podcasts? Here’s our guide to what exactly they are and how to listen.
If you need to stay up-to-date on the latest events, The New York Times’ podcast The Daily provides all the news that’s fit to listen to in a tidy format. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, host Michael Barbaro guides listeners through the biggest news stories of the day, talking to experts and other Times reporters.
This documentary-style podcast asks experts and educational professionals questions you would never think there were scholarly answers for. Are racists crazy? Can heroin be used to help stop heroin addiction? These are just a few of the topics hosts Gordon Katic and Sam Fenn explore in their one-hour segments.
The justice system doesn’t always work, and podcasts like Undisclosed are there to make sure we don’t forget.Undisclosed takes the listener through the investigation, trial, and verdict of controversial cases, such as the death of Freddie Gray, with meticulous detail that makes every episode sound ripe for a multipart TV documentary.
The World is Public Radio International’s daily news show. What makes it a stand out is how the reports connect listeners to topics and people from around in the world in surprising ways — making bus riders in Bogota relevant to morning commuters in San Francisco, for example — while covering some of the most interesting stories of the day.
This podcastfeatures just what the name implies — news from around the globe. It consists of a pair of 30-minute news broadcasts compiled twice a day from the 24-hours news coverage offered by the BBC World Service.
Left, Right & Center is a weekly podcast assembled by Los Angeles radio station KCRW. The debate forum of the podcast allows Josh Barrow, Rich Lowry, and their special guest to analyzepolitics, policy, and culture from every angle.
The award-winning show hosted by investigative journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalezis unique in its independence. If you took media theory 101 (or you listen toOn the Media), you know just how unique and important independent news media is — making this arguablythe most essential news podcast of the bunch.
Slate’sPolitical Gabfest is a weekly news roundup featuring discussions between hosts David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon. Their political analysis is on point and their repartee adds some levity to the top stories of the week.
The award-winning On the Media is one of the only shows dedicated to covering media news. Hosts Brooke Gladstone and Bob Garfield talk about how the news is covered, regulated, and disseminated. They examine threats to free speech, the element of transparency, and hidden agendas with both intrigue and authority.
The Takeaway, hosted by Tanzina Vega and Amy Walter, offers a fresh alternative to daily news. Live reports from the field and listener call-ins round out the show and provide an extremely diverse analysis.
As investigative reporting gradually vanishes from American print and broadcast news, podcasts and radio try to pick up the mantle.Reveal, the Center for Investigative Reporting’s radio show and dedicated podcast, is one such example. The hourlong show, hosted by Al Letson, aims a spotlight ateach topic it covers, remaining interesting and analytical while covering urgent and relevant topics.
If the daily news leaves you feeling frustrated and depressed, Citizen Radio might be the podcast for you. The show covers news mainstream media often neglects in a similar fashion toDemocracy Now,but with a lot more swearing and humor. Journalist Allison Kilkenny and comedian Jaime Kilstein steer the show between righteousoutrage and comedic analysis.
News website Vox’s podcast, The Weeds, digs into the nitty-gritty of policy thoroughly enough to satiate even the biggest policy nerds.In a conversational format, Ezra Klien, Sarah Kliff, Matthew Yglesias, and Dara Lind discuss how policy changes the public, and in turn, how the public changes policy.
In this hilarious podcast, three brothers — Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy — field questions and concerns from listeners, and give some of the funniest advice you will hear in a podcast. Their thoughts on toilet comfort,Billy Joel Cosplay, and gargoyles might not be the most appropriate, but they will make you laugh.
The McElroy brothers (Justin, Travis, and Griffin), hosts of My Brother, My Brother and Me, have recruited their dad to chronicle their adventures through various Dungeons & Dragons campaigns in The Adventure Zone. The brothers have a great rapport and knack for improv; their shenanigans put the average D&D campaign to shame.
We all have “WTF” moments in our lives and Marc Maron is just pointing a few of them out. His twice-weekly podcast, usually recorded in his LAos Angeles garage, consists of him talking with comedic friends, writers,and celebrity guests.
Humorist John Hodgman’s podcast is like no other. The show sees him adjudicating trivial domestic disputes within a simulated courtroom, complete with real-life sound effects and the balmy Jesse Thorn as the bailiff.
This satirical “audio newspaper” stars comedian Andy Zaltzman as he breaks down the news from across the globe with comedians including Wyatt Cenac, Hari Kondabolu, John Oliver, Nish Kumar, Anuvab Pal, and his sister, Helen.
Do you find it hard to digest American history? The Dollophas you covered. Every week, hosts and comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds tell a story from American history that you have most likely never heard of. Like, did you know in 1976 a plane with 60,000 pounds of pot crashed in Yosemite? That’s only the beginning, you’ll laugh till you cry and learn some history in the process.
Three comedians get together, often with their comedian friends, and watch some of the worst movies ever made. It’s like Mystery Science Theater 3000 for the radio, minus the robots and the heavy focus onB movies. In fact, part of what’s so hilarious about How Did This Get Made? is that many of the crappy movies were intended to be blockbusters.Winter’s Tale, anyone?
Hosts Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi discuss the issues most important to women and gays with hilarious irreverence. Often explicit, alwaysgermane,Throwing Shaderightfully callsout bigotry and sexism within a tightly rolled comedic wrapper.
The Combat Jack Show was hosted by Reggie Oss until December 2017, when he passed away of colon cancer. As one of the longest-running hip-hop podcasts, The Combat Jack Show is one to go back and listen to for years to come. Oss interviewed everyone from Get Outdirector Jordan Peele about the black Hollywood renaissance to former Baltimore police officer Michael A. woods Jr. about police corruption.
In Rap Radar Podcast,Brian “B. Dot” Miller and former XXL editor-in-chief Elliott Wilson speak to a variety of guests in the entertainment business about nearly everything under the sun. The most up to-date episodes can be found exclusively on Jay Z’s streaming service, Tidal. But for old episodes, including an interview withHamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda about making a mixtape, and one with A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg about recent run-ins with the law, look to iTunes or Stitcher.
Bob Boilen and Robert Hilton are big names in the NPR music scene. Their show introduces listeners to all genres of music, from that emerging Latin America band you’ve never heard of to the more mainstream indie fixes.
Seattle’s’ KEXP is constantly at the forefront of broadcasting new alternative and indie music. The show features both prominent and emerging artists from the Pacific Northwest and around the world.
Electronic music more your thing? Then Above & Beyond is where it’s at. The London DJ trio Above & Beyond hosts the weekly two-hour show, bringing in 30-minute guest mixes from some of their favorite artists.
Morning Becomes Eclectic is a great way to open your ears to something new. One minute you can be listening to progressive synth-pop from Zimbabwe, and the next to some jazz-fusion ensemble out of Russia.
Sometimes it’s not enough just to listen to music. We have to have opinions about it as well. Sound Opinions features music critics discussing music news, reviewing new releases, and debating the musical merits of songs.
Music lives and breathes in songs. Exploder takes apart a single song — its structure, inspiration, and production — with the original musicians who created it. Artists include everyone from Wolf Alice and Nine Inch Nails to R.E.M and Lorde.
A panel of music critics, including the New York Times‘ Jon Caramanica, discusses the latest pop news, songs, albums, and artists. It’s opinionated, sure, but the excess of music knowledge and sharp commentary make it worthwhile.
Minnesota has one of the best music scenes around and a great public radio presence to boot. The Current’s Song of the Day offers upcoming artists one song at a time.
If you think NPR isn’t hip enough for a hip-hop podcast, think again. Microphone Check is all about what’s happening in hip-hop culture and covers the genre in the way only NPR can.
Imagine your favorite band playing an unplugged concert in your living room. That’s essentially the premise behind NPR’sTiny Desk Concerts. Musicians play their songs at the desk of one Bob Boilen, aka theAll Songs Consideredhost, casting the music in a more intimate light and helping you discover new favorites.
Hosted by Billboard co-director of charts Keith Caulfield and Billboard senior editor Katie Atkinson, the Pop Shop discusses the latest industry news and most popular tracks across the music spectrum.
In the podcastThis Must Be The Gig, host Lior Phillips, talks to artists and industry personalities about their first concerts, preshow rituals, trends in the festival scene, and much more. From the lead singer of The Talking Heads, David Byrne, to John Linnell from They Might Be Giants, you’ll get firsthand accounts from your favorite people in the music industry.
In each episode of Science Vs, host Wendy Zukerman dives into contentious topics, with the goal of finding out what the scientific community has to say. Topics range from serious (fracking, gun control, nuclear energy) to lighthearted (hypnosis, meditation, even ghosts), and chances are you’ll laugh while you learn.
This podcast tackles complex issues, such as deportation and the American empire, with astute analysis and meticulous breakdowns. One of the longest-running podcasts,Open Source originally aired in 2003 with currenthost Christopher Lydon, andit has lost none of its luster in the time since.
Each edition of RadioLab focuses on one particular idea or concept, homing in on the people, sounds, and stories that work to bring the show to life. Hosts Jad Abumrad and Robert Krulwich tackle scientific and philosophical topics.
This podcast is a fantastic way to learn how a Tsunami works, what’s the deal with North Korea, and who killed JFK. The topics are interesting, entertaining, and laid out in a manner that is easy to digest.
Hosted by Stephen Dubner, co-author of the mega-best-seller of the same name, this podcast “explores the hidden side of everything” from an economical/sociological perspective.
Ever wonder how the electric eel generates juice or what trypophobia is? Robert Lamb and Joe McCormick have answers, whether talking about mind-blowing mysteries or the newest scientific revelations, in this hourlong podcast.
Each story is a perfectly told and produced bite of the past. This tiny podcast crams a million visceral responses into each episode, presenting history in a way that makes you feel as if itwere recounting one of your own memories — one you’d almost forgotten but now isforever ingrained in your mind.
Short readings that present large philosophical ideas is the general gist of this podcast. Four former philosophy students discussthe biggest philosophers and their ideas from the Western canon of the field, breaking them down in an informal roundtable discussion(read: after-lecture bar talk).
Dissecting the biological, psychological, and sociological aspects of being women,Stuff Mom Never Told You presents a candid and fresh view on gender. Whether delving into feminist transphobiaor following a professional dominatrix, this podcast is sharpand informative while remaining accessible.
Each episode, host Ira Flatow interviews the top scientists and inventors, ranging from Jane Goodall to Elon Musk. There’s hardly an aspect of science or technology that Science Fridayhasn’t covered, whether it be woolly bear caterpillars, the lingering effects of sneaker innovation, or what happens to plants when jettisoned into the vastness of space.
StarTalk is apodcast where pop culture, comedy, and science intersect. Everyone’s favorite renowned “personal astrophysicist” Neil DeGrasse Tyson invites actors, comedians, and other scientists to parse all sorts of scientific topics while he cracks slightly zany jokes
Hosted byNPR science correspondent Shankar Vedantam,Hidden Brainillustrates the unconscious patterns behind human behavior using psychology and neurobiology.
A spinoff of WNYC’s Radiolab, More Perfect focuses on the United States Supreme Court. Each episode focuses on a specific Supreme Court case, some more famous than others, examining the court’s decision-making process and the social context of the times. More Perfect is a fascinating look into the most secluded branch of government, and a delight for legal history enthusiasts.
This podcast explores the corruptive history of the United States — one city at a time. From Gimlet Media and the creators of HBO’s award-winning documentary seriesThe Jinx,Crimetown works to decipher the mob ties, wise guys, institutional bias, and everything that came before in gripping detail.
S-Town is a podcast from the folks behindThis American LifeandSerial.Hosted byBrian Reed, a longtimeTALproducer, the show follows the story of a man named John B., who asks Reed to investigate a murder in his hometown of Woodstock, Alabama. The premise may not seem all that enticing, but the deeper you get into the investigation, the stranger the whole ordeal becomes.
Lore is a collection of real-life stories so scary, you probably wish they were fake. Each episode of the bimonthly podcast — which became a full-blown TV series in late 2017, thanks to Amazon— tackles historical events that often venture into the supernatural. With the help of hostAaron Mahnke, each segmentcarries a campfire-esque vibe.
This true-crime podcast details some of the more infamous criminal cases from around the world. With a brooding score for each episode, and the despondent yet engaging tone of the anonymous host, you get sucked into each harrowing tale with ease.
No podcast collection would be complete without This American Life. Host Ira Glass delves into first-person stories and short fiction pieces from around the world. It will make you laugh just as often as it will make you cry. TAL holds the torch by which others are judged.
A different breed of storytelling than This American Life andRadiolab comes from the Moth organization. Each storyteller stands under a bright spotlight, in a crowded room, sharing their true experiences with a live audience.
Serial, a spinoff of This American Life,is The Wire of podcasts,unfolding a single, nonfiction story over the course of an entire season. A project of ace reporter Sarah Koenig, it quickly became one of the most popular podcasts on the planet when it debuted in 2014. Season 1 followed the murder of Baltimore teen Hae Min Lee, while the second season examinedthe case ofSergeant Bowe Bergdahl, asoldier who was charged with desertion while serving in Afghanistan. Season 3 is still on the horizon.
This podcast is like a cross between This American Life and The Twilight Zone. The (mostly) true stories are alternately spooky, humorous, intense, and fascinating, and the experimental and eerie sound design is spellbindingly fun.
This series purports to be the local radio announcements of the titular weird desert town. Welcome to Night Vale is a bit like Twin Peaksif it were a podcast — with menacing glow clouds and monstrous mayors.
This podcast is, as host and producer Glynn Washington puts it, “storytelling with a beat.” Snap Judgement is a profound, engaging, and humorous listen. It puts a new kind of spin on standard storytelling.
These first-person stories often sound like confessions, whether they’re combining several voices orutilizing just one.The podcast is the project of award-winning producer Joe Richman and brings togetherthe voices of teenagers, prison guards, and everyday people to explorevarious topicsand tell their own stories.
Polite conversation often omits some of the most important topics of our day — and that’s where Death, Sex, and Money steps in. Celebrities and everyday people use the podcast as a vessel to discuss some of the hardest choices they’ve had to make, the biggestquestions they’ve had to ask, and the things that have affected their livesthe most. Anna Sale hosts.
Fans ofSerial will enjoy this podcast about crime, which is apet project of professional radio producer Phoebe Judge. Criminal incorporates reimagined versions of murder ballads, investigations into historical crimes, and stories on the wrongdoings of the criminal system.Whethermoving or macabre, this podcast keeps its listeners interested.
Journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell adds “podcaster” to his rsum with Revisionist History, in which he tackles a different subject each episode, with topics ranging from Wilt Chamberlain’s free-throw shooting form to the shady economics of golf courses. No matter how inane a subject may seem at first, Gladwell manages to find a compelling story within.
If history interests you, but you find most history podcasts a bit dry, Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History is sure to entertain. Carlin has a flair for the dramatic, which is good, because episodes tend to run hours in length. Episodes involve intensive explorations of different historical stories, with a focus on brutal events like the rise of the Mongol Empire or the Anabaptist takeover of Mnster.
InThis is Actually Happening,you are given the firsthand account — with zero commentary — from someone who has experienced something life-changing, devastating, and oftentimes unbelievable. If you have ever thought failure is the only option, these brave people will show you how they persevered through a time that seems too much for anyone to handle.
While basketball media is split between those who favor in-depth analysis and those who enjoy drama and storytelling, ESPN’s Zach Lowe walks in both worlds, and that makes his podcast one of the most entertaining in sports. Lowe is capable of breaking down any play to show what players did and why they did it, but he’s also an insightful reporter, drawing on sources — including players, managers, and other journalists — to shed light on the world behind the scenes of the NBA.
If you love nitty-gritty details of NBA cap management, Dun’d is for you. With a deep knowledge of the NBA’s contract system and statistical analysis, host Nate Duncan offers deep dives into games and roster moves. An excellent podcast for aspiring GMs/fantasy league players.
If you combine the enthusiastic nerd talk of Neil DeGrasse’s Star Talk with ESPN, you’ll end up with Playing With Science. In it, Stark Talk co-host Chuck Nice and Gary O’Reilly, a professional soccer player and sports broadcaster, speak with some of the smartest minds to break down some of the more unbelievable moments in sports history, like the physiology behind Steph Curry’s historic jump shot.
If you were able to go inside the irrational — yet highly-analytical — mind of a sports fan, it would sound like Bill Simmons Podcast. The famous sportswriter and creator of ESPN’s docu-series 30 for 30 has taken his long-running podcast to his site,The Ringer. Thankfully, Simmons haslost none of his flair wheninterviewing athletes, celebrities, and sports experts.
Dan Patrick pulls a good deal of weight when it comes to sports broadcasting, so it’s not surprising that he lands some of the biggest and baddest guests in the sports realm. Listen to his show to hear big names.
This one is for all you fantasy sports lovers out there.Nate Ravitz, Matthew Berry, and Stephania Bell provide some of the best daily fantasy football insight, from player previews to strategy, to make sure you’re up to snuff with what’s going on.
Sklarbro Country features Randy and Jason Sklar, two comedians who offer up their take on sports and pop culture. Even if you’re not a huge sports fan, you’ll enjoy hearing their humorous take on recent events.
Hosts Michael Davies and Roger Bennett wears blazers and discuss soccer. They’re passionate and knowledgeable, providing both in-depth analysis and riveting guest interviews with equal jest.
Hall of Famer Jim Ross may remain the greatest WWE announcer in wrestling, but this podcast’s celebrity roster of friends and weekly discussion of today’s stars and storylines make it the go-to for wrestling fans.
Longtime friends and veteran voices Mike Golic and Trey Wingo join forces to bring you four hours of nonstop sports news. You can expect anything from the FIFA World Cup to a full hour about Kevin Durant quotes. Golic and Wingo give you everything you need and a lot of what you didn’t know you needed from sports news.
The Starters covers the day-to-day happenings of the NBA and touches on everything that occurs on and off the court. The crew on this show bring a wicked sense of humor to the table, along with basketball knowledge.
Jalen Rose is a unique voice in the sports broadcast world. He’s a former NBA player who spent plenty of time in the limelight and isn’t afraid to dish insider knowledge when it can provide better context to current stories.
This Week in Tech has been one of the premiertech podcasts for a while now. The weekly show features tech enthusiasts Leo Laporte, Patrick Norton, Kevin Rose, John C. Dvorak, and others as they discuss trending tech.
If you’re familiar with Gimlet Media, you know that its podcasts contain a narrative thread regardless of the topic they’re covering. Reply All, Gimlet’s tech podcast, is no different. Thestories center onhow the internet and technology affect people (and vice versa), while remaining insightful and interesting throughout.
The BBC podcast provides an alternative viewpoint from the American tech showswhile examining the many facets of technology and the role each one plays in our lives. The show often focuses on the internet and social networking.
This weekly show features senior editor of Giant Bomb Brad Shoemaker and the rest of the Giant Bombstaff, talking about what video games they are playing, the latest news and updates, and various listener emails.
Despite the name, Windows Weekly deals with everything Microsoft-related. Though the hosts dabble in a variety of topics, from the Xbox One to Satya Nadella’s massive salary, they always keep the content tailored to their audience.
Like it or not, Google is an integrated part of our daily lives. Leo Laporte, Jeff Jarvis, and Stacey Higginbotham’s podcast rehashes the latest news regarding the tech giant, offering insight on everything from sales and stocks, to new devices.
ShopTalk isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s essentially a podcast for web design, one that delves into front-end development and UX. Hosts Chris Coyier and Dave Rupert answer questions and calls, typically with a knowledgeable guest.
A shameless bit of self-promotion, sure, but we’re just getting started. Our podcast is a casual and comical discussion between our writers and editors about the latest happenings in the tech industry and beyond.
Recorded live every Tuesday, MacBreak Weekly is the go-to podcast for all things Apple. Host Leo Laporte and the rotating cast of veteran tech journalists discuss product rumors, security hacks, appointments, and more.
If you’ve ever wanted to know if Alexa is listening in on you, Note to Selfis for you. Host Manoush Zomorodi offers insight into the world of tech, approaching it through the lens of human experience. Every topic is covered with a focus on how it affects humans and our daily lives.
This podcast, hosted by Jen Simmons, tackles the ever-changing ways of the web. Whatever issue is currently hot, from HTML5 to iOS and Android, will get discussed thoroughly each episode.
A collaboration betweenMarketplace and Tech Insider, Codebreakertakes a hard look at the technology that runs our lives, starting with the essential question: is it evil? In a playful move, the podcastalso functionsas a code for careful listeners to decrypt.
After years of success, the next phase for any show is to create a spinoff. Video game website Giant Bomb entered the podcast arena with The Giant Bombcast. After building up an office in New York City, the East Coast staff established its own podcast, The Giant Beastcast. Hosts Vinny Caravella, Alex Navarro, Dan Ryckert, and Abby Russell — with a little help from CNET’s Jeff Bakalar — talk about the culture and industry surrounding games, as well as offer humorous riffs on pop culture and life in general.
This is the latest iteration of Jesse Thorn’s arts and culture program, which started a decade ago on college radio. Thorn discusses and interviewsa highly curated list of top influences on pop culture — from rapper Rakimto poet and novelist Margaret Atwood.
Beloved host Terry Gross has done a few difficult interviews. However, she remains one of the most empathetic, intelligent, and well-prepared journalists in all of radio — regardless of which luminary she features on the show.
At this point, the “roundtable discussion about pop culture” format is kinda clichd. But Slate’s is one of the first and best. Each week, the three hosts pick three cultural topics, a mix of timely and timeless, and just gab about them.
This “tiny radio show about design” makes you appreciate the big and small decisions that shape the world we live in, from purple hotels and traffic markingsto camouflage and parentheses around area codes.
Brian Heater has a quiet, open-ended conversation with a writer, cartoonist, musician, podcaster, artist, or comedian, and you’re dropped somewhere in the middle of it. Listen to learn how creators create.
Director Sam Jones believes the best interviews happen off camera. His long-form podcast is lined with honest interviews from the likes ofactress Sarah Paulson and musician Common, along with a myriad of other artists.
If anyone knows food, its Alton Brown. The TV host and foodie uses his podcast to review recent food-related news, talk with celebrities about their passion for food, and generally discuss the culinary arts.
Looking for a good book? The taste-makers at the New York Times can point you in the right direction. Authors and critics join the show to discuss literature, art, and ideas with host and editor Pamela Paul.
The BBC is a great place to go for cultural and artistic influences. BBC Radio 3’s Arts and Ideas program is one of the best. It has interviews, talks, and debates with artists, scientists, and public figures.
An essential listen for anyone who writes and an interesting listen for anyone who doesn’t,Longforminterviews a different nonfiction writer or editor once a week about their process and career. Guests run the gamut, fromliterary superstars likeTa-Nehisi Coates to indie darlings such asLena Dunham, providing insight and backstory regarding their most recent and famous works.
For the most comprehensive film reviews — and worst movie segment reenactments — you need to listen to Adam Kempenaar and Josh Larsen’s Filmspotting. The Chicagoan film professor and critic, respectively, give their incisive opinions of films old and newwhile laying downsome of the most definitive top-five lists around.
It’s only fitting that this podcast out of L.A. should takeits name from Hollywood parlance. HostElvis Mitchell uses it to converse withsome of the entertainment and art world’s most influential creators. Mitchell is a deft hand at getting even the most reticentguests to open up, and what they have to share is always interesting and insightful.
On Still Processing, New York Times writers Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham dissect the cultural issues of the day, covering a variety of topics including movies, music, and politics. It’s a podcast that can move between highbrow and pop culture.
Very few sites discuss business better than the Financial Times, and FT Alphachat brings that same expertise to thepodcast realm.Host Cardiff Garcia uses the podcast as a means for interviewing economists, financial advisers, authors, and a litany of other business experts about why a universal basic income is good, among other topics.
Initially launched to cover the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, the biweekly Planet Money presents an excellent roundtable discussion that dissects the state of the global economy (with guests).
StartUp touts itself asa “podcast about what it’s really like to start a new business.” Alex Blumberg, aformerThis American Life producer and thePlanet Money co-founder, created his own podcast company. Season 1 ofStart Up is a reflexive examination of the process of starting up that company, Gimlet Media. The first season examined the setbacks and pitfalls that plagued Gimlet Media.Startupis now on is seventh season, which explores the world of venture capital with a power broker named Arlan Hamilton.
Kai Ryssdal breaks down what’s going on in the world of current economics, not just relating the news but making it accessible to non-economy majors. It currently serves as one of themost digested pieces of media regarding business in the country, likely because Ryssdalregularly interviewsentrepreneurs, CEOs, small business owners, and average participants in the economy.
Slate’s aptly titled podcast revolves around what Americans actually do at work, digging into the minutiae of their day-to-day lives. It explores these topics by interviewing those with interesting jobs, allowing it to explore everything fromthe boring parts of being a porn star tothe exciting calculations of forensic anthropologists.
In this once-a-week podcast, host Guy Raz examines the stories behind some of the world’s best-known companies. From innovators to entrepreneurs to idealists, Rax takes you on a narrative journey of how their movements came to be. Some interviews include the founder of 1-800-GOT-JUNK, how Wikipedia became our online encyclopedia, and even ice cream kings Ben and Jerry.
