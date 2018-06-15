From true crime to comedy, these are the best podcasts around

By Digital Trends Staff



Podcasts are awesome (even if they may finally kill radio).You can stream them or download and listen to them at home on your computer, or through your favorite headphones on an iPhonewhile you’re headed to work. Plus, they cover just about every topic you can think of. The only thing not to love? There are so many to pick from. We’ve compiled a list of the best podcasts around — covering a variety of topics — so you can spend less time fumbling through the bad and more time listening to the good.

New to podcasts? Here’s our guide to what exactly they are and how to listen.

News website Vox’s podcast, The Weeds, digs into the nitty-gritty of policy thoroughly enough to satiate even the biggest policy nerds.In a conversational format, Ezra Klien, Sarah Kliff, Matthew Yglesias, and Dara Lind discuss how policy changes the public, and in turn, how the public changes policy.

If the daily news leaves you feeling frustrated and depressed, Citizen Radio might be the podcast for you. The show covers news mainstream media often neglects in a similar fashion toDemocracy Now,but with a lot more swearing and humor. Journalist Allison Kilkenny and comedian Jaime Kilstein steer the show between righteousoutrage and comedic analysis.

As investigative reporting gradually vanishes from American print and broadcast news, podcasts and radio try to pick up the mantle.Reveal, the Center for Investigative Reporting’s radio show and dedicated podcast, is one such example. The hourlong show, hosted by Al Letson, aims a spotlight ateach topic it covers, remaining interesting and analytical while covering urgent and relevant topics.

The Takeaway, hosted by Tanzina Vega and Amy Walter, offers a fresh alternative to daily news. Live reports from the field and listener call-ins round out the show and provide an extremely diverse analysis.

The award-winning On the Media is one of the only shows dedicated to covering media news. Hosts Brooke Gladstone and Bob Garfield talk about how the news is covered, regulated, and disseminated. They examine threats to free speech, the element of transparency, and hidden agendas with both intrigue and authority.

Slate’sPolitical Gabfest is a weekly news roundup featuring discussions between hosts David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon. Their political analysis is on point and their repartee adds some levity to the top stories of the week.

The award-winning show hosted by investigative journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalezis unique in its independence. If you took media theory 101 (or you listen toOn the Media), you know just how unique and important independent news media is — making this arguablythe most essential news podcast of the bunch.

Left, Right & Center is a weekly podcast assembled by Los Angeles radio station KCRW. The debate forum of the podcast allows Josh Barrow, Rich Lowry, and their special guest to analyzepolitics, policy, and culture from every angle.

This podcastfeatures just what the name implies — news from around the globe. It consists of a pair of 30-minute news broadcasts compiled twice a day from the 24-hours news coverage offered by the BBC World Service.

The World is Public Radio International’s daily news show. What makes it a stand out is how the reports connect listeners to topics and people from around in the world in surprising ways — making bus riders in Bogota relevant to morning commuters in San Francisco, for example — while covering some of the most interesting stories of the day.

The justice system doesn’t always work, and podcasts like Undisclosed are there to make sure we don’t forget.Undisclosed takes the listener through the investigation, trial, and verdict of controversial cases, such as the death of Freddie Gray, with meticulous detail that makes every episode sound ripe for a multipart TV documentary.

This documentary-style podcast asks experts and educational professionals questions you would never think there were scholarly answers for. Are racists crazy? Can heroin be used to help stop heroin addiction? These are just a few of the topics hosts Gordon Katic and Sam Fenn explore in their one-hour segments.

If you need to stay up-to-date on the latest events, The New York Times’ podcast The Daily provides all the news that’s fit to listen to in a tidy format. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, host Michael Barbaro guides listeners through the biggest news stories of the day, talking to experts and other Times reporters.

Hosts Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi discuss the issues most important to women and gays with hilarious irreverence. Often explicit, alwaysgermane,Throwing Shaderightfully callsout bigotry and sexism within a tightly rolled comedic wrapper.

Three comedians get together, often with their comedian friends, and watch some of the worst movies ever made. It’s like Mystery Science Theater 3000 for the radio, minus the robots and the heavy focus onB movies. In fact, part of what’s so hilarious about How Did This Get Made? is that many of the crappy movies were intended to be blockbusters.Winter’s Tale, anyone?

Do you find it hard to digest American history? The Dollophas you covered. Every week, hosts and comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds tell a story from American history that you have most likely never heard of. Like, did you know in 1976 a plane with 60,000 pounds of pot crashed in Yosemite? That’s only the beginning, you’ll laugh till you cry and learn some history in the process.

This satirical “audio newspaper” stars comedian Andy Zaltzman as he breaks down the news from across the globe with comedians including Wyatt Cenac, Hari Kondabolu, John Oliver, Nish Kumar, Anuvab Pal, and his sister, Helen.

Humorist John Hodgman’s podcast is like no other. The show sees him adjudicating trivial domestic disputes within a simulated courtroom, complete with real-life sound effects and the balmy Jesse Thorn as the bailiff.

We all have “WTF” moments in our lives and Marc Maron is just pointing a few of them out. His twice-weekly podcast, usually recorded in his LAos Angeles garage, consists of him talking with comedic friends, writers,and celebrity guests.

The McElroy brothers (Justin, Travis, and Griffin), hosts of My Brother, My Brother and Me, have recruited their dad to chronicle their adventures through various Dungeons & Dragons campaigns in The Adventure Zone. The brothers have a great rapport and knack for improv; their shenanigans put the average D&D campaign to shame.

In this hilarious podcast, three brothers — Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy — field questions and concerns from listeners, and give some of the funniest advice you will hear in a podcast. Their thoughts on toilet comfort,Billy Joel Cosplay, and gargoyles might not be the most appropriate, but they will make you laugh.

In the podcastThis Must Be The Gig, host Lior Phillips, talks to artists and industry personalities about their first concerts, preshow rituals, trends in the festival scene, and much more. From the lead singer of The Talking Heads, David Byrne, to John Linnell from They Might Be Giants, you’ll get firsthand accounts from your favorite people in the music industry.

Hosted by Billboard co-director of charts Keith Caulfield and Billboard senior editor Katie Atkinson, the Pop Shop discusses the latest industry news and most popular tracks across the music spectrum.

Imagine your favorite band playing an unplugged concert in your living room. That’s essentially the premise behind NPR’sTiny Desk Concerts. Musicians play their songs at the desk of one Bob Boilen, aka theAll Songs Consideredhost, casting the music in a more intimate light and helping you discover new favorites.

If you think NPR isn’t hip enough for a hip-hop podcast, think again. Microphone Check is all about what’s happening in hip-hop culture and covers the genre in the way only NPR can.

Minnesota has one of the best music scenes around and a great public radio presence to boot. The Current’s Song of the Day offers upcoming artists one song at a time.

A panel of music critics, including the New York Times‘ Jon Caramanica, discusses the latest pop news, songs, albums, and artists. It’s opinionated, sure, but the excess of music knowledge and sharp commentary make it worthwhile.

Music lives and breathes in songs. Exploder takes apart a single song — its structure, inspiration, and production — with the original musicians who created it. Artists include everyone from Wolf Alice and Nine Inch Nails to R.E.M and Lorde.

Sometimes it’s not enough just to listen to music. We have to have opinions about it as well. Sound Opinions features music critics discussing music news, reviewing new releases, and debating the musical merits of songs.

Morning Becomes Eclectic is a great way to open your ears to something new. One minute you can be listening to progressive synth-pop from Zimbabwe, and the next to some jazz-fusion ensemble out of Russia.

Electronic music more your thing? Then Above & Beyond is where it’s at. The London DJ trio Above & Beyond hosts the weekly two-hour show, bringing in 30-minute guest mixes from some of their favorite artists.

Seattle’s’ KEXP is constantly at the forefront of broadcasting new alternative and indie music. The show features both prominent and emerging artists from the Pacific Northwest and around the world.

Bob Boilen and Robert Hilton are big names in the NPR music scene. Their show introduces listeners to all genres of music, from that emerging Latin America band you’ve never heard of to the more mainstream indie fixes.

In Rap Radar Podcast,Brian “B. Dot” Miller and former XXL editor-in-chief Elliott Wilson speak to a variety of guests in the entertainment business about nearly everything under the sun. The most up to-date episodes can be found exclusively on Jay Z’s streaming service, Tidal. But for old episodes, including an interview withHamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda about making a mixtape, and one with A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg about recent run-ins with the law, look to iTunes or Stitcher.

The Combat Jack Show was hosted by Reggie Oss until December 2017, when he passed away of colon cancer. As one of the longest-running hip-hop podcasts, The Combat Jack Show is one to go back and listen to for years to come. Oss interviewed everyone from Get Outdirector Jordan Peele about the black Hollywood renaissance to former Baltimore police officer Michael A. woods Jr. about police corruption.

A spinoff of WNYC’s Radiolab, More Perfect focuses on the United States Supreme Court. Each episode focuses on a specific Supreme Court case, some more famous than others, examining the court’s decision-making process and the social context of the times. More Perfect is a fascinating look into the most secluded branch of government, and a delight for legal history enthusiasts.

StarTalk is apodcast where pop culture, comedy, and science intersect. Everyone’s favorite renowned “personal astrophysicist” Neil DeGrasse Tyson invites actors, comedians, and other scientists to parse all sorts of scientific topics while he cracks slightly zany jokes

Each episode, host Ira Flatow interviews the top scientists and inventors, ranging from Jane Goodall to Elon Musk. There’s hardly an aspect of science or technology that Science Fridayhasn’t covered, whether it be woolly bear caterpillars, the lingering effects of sneaker innovation, or what happens to plants when jettisoned into the vastness of space.

Dissecting the biological, psychological, and sociological aspects of being women,Stuff Mom Never Told You presents a candid and fresh view on gender. Whether delving into feminist transphobiaor following a professional dominatrix, this podcast is sharpand informative while remaining accessible.

Short readings that present large philosophical ideas is the general gist of this podcast. Four former philosophy students discussthe biggest philosophers and their ideas from the Western canon of the field, breaking them down in an informal roundtable discussion(read: after-lecture bar talk).

Each story is a perfectly told and produced bite of the past. This tiny podcast crams a million visceral responses into each episode, presenting history in a way that makes you feel as if itwere recounting one of your own memories — one you’d almost forgotten but now isforever ingrained in your mind.

Ever wonder how the electric eel generates juice or what trypophobia is? Robert Lamb and Joe McCormick have answers, whether talking about mind-blowing mysteries or the newest scientific revelations, in this hourlong podcast.

Hosted by Stephen Dubner, co-author of the mega-best-seller of the same name, this podcast “explores the hidden side of everything” from an economical/sociological perspective.

This podcast is a fantastic way to learn how a Tsunami works, what’s the deal with North Korea, and who killed JFK. The topics are interesting, entertaining, and laid out in a manner that is easy to digest.

Each edition of RadioLab focuses on one particular idea or concept, homing in on the people, sounds, and stories that work to bring the show to life. Hosts Jad Abumrad and Robert Krulwich tackle scientific and philosophical topics.

This podcast tackles complex issues, such as deportation and the American empire, with astute analysis and meticulous breakdowns. One of the longest-running podcasts,Open Source originally aired in 2003 with currenthost Christopher Lydon, andit has lost none of its luster in the time since.

In each episode of Science Vs, host Wendy Zukerman dives into contentious topics, with the goal of finding out what the scientific community has to say. Topics range from serious (fracking, gun control, nuclear energy) to lighthearted (hypnosis, meditation, even ghosts), and chances are you’ll laugh while you learn.

‘Crimetown‘ This podcast explores the corruptive history of the United States — one city at a time. From Gimlet Media and the creators of HBO’s award-winning documentary seriesThe Jinx,Crimetown works to decipher the mob ties, wise guys, institutional bias, and everything that came before in gripping detail. Available via: iTunesStitcher

‘S-Town‘ S-Town is a podcast from the folks behindThis American LifeandSerial.Hosted byBrian Reed, a longtimeTALproducer, the show follows the story of a man named John B., who asks Reed to investigate a murder in his hometown of Woodstock, Alabama. The premise may not seem all that enticing, but the deeper you get into the investigation, the stranger the whole ordeal becomes. Available via: iTunesStitcher

‘Lore‘ Lore is a collection of real-life stories so scary, you probably wish they were fake. Each episode of the bimonthly podcast — which became a full-blown TV series in late 2017, thanks to Amazon— tackles historical events that often venture into the supernatural. With the help of hostAaron Mahnke, each segmentcarries a campfire-esque vibe. Available via: iTunesStitcher

‘Casefile‘ This true-crime podcast details some of the more infamous criminal cases from around the world. With a brooding score for each episode, and the despondent yet engaging tone of the anonymous host, you get sucked into each harrowing tale with ease. Available via: iTunesRSS Stitcher

‘This American Life‘ No podcast collection would be complete without This American Life. Host Ira Glass delves into first-person stories and short fiction pieces from around the world. It will make you laugh just as often as it will make you cry. TAL holds the torch by which others are judged. Available via: iTunes RSS

‘The Moth‘ A different breed of storytelling than This American Life andRadiolab comes from the Moth organization. Each storyteller stands under a bright spotlight, in a crowded room, sharing their true experiences with a live audience. Available via: iTunes RSS

‘Serial‘ Serial, a spinoff of This American Life,is The Wire of podcasts,unfolding a single, nonfiction story over the course of an entire season. A project of ace reporter Sarah Koenig, it quickly became one of the most popular podcasts on the planet when it debuted in 2014. Season 1 followed the murder of Baltimore teen Hae Min Lee, while the second season examinedthe case ofSergeant Bowe Bergdahl, asoldier who was charged with desertion while serving in Afghanistan. Season 3 is still on the horizon. Available via: iTunes RSS

‘Here Be Monsters‘ This podcast is like a cross between This American Life and The Twilight Zone. The (mostly) true stories are alternately spooky, humorous, intense, and fascinating, and the experimental and eerie sound design is spellbindingly fun. Available via: iTunes RSS

‘Welcome to Night Vale‘ This series purports to be the local radio announcements of the titular weird desert town. Welcome to Night Vale is a bit like Twin Peaksif it were a podcast — with menacing glow clouds and monstrous mayors. Available via: iTunes RSS

‘Snap Judgement‘ This podcast is, as host and producer Glynn Washington puts it, “storytelling with a beat.” Snap Judgement is a profound, engaging, and humorous listen. It puts a new kind of spin on standard storytelling. Available via: iTunes RSS

‘Radio Diaries‘ These first-person stories often sound like confessions, whether they’re combining several voices orutilizing just one.The podcast is the project of award-winning producer Joe Richman and brings togetherthe voices of teenagers, prison guards, and everyday people to explorevarious topicsand tell their own stories. Available via: iTunes RSS

‘Death, Sex, and Money‘ Polite conversation often omits some of the most important topics of our day — and that’s where Death, Sex, and Money steps in. Celebrities and everyday people use the podcast as a vessel to discuss some of the hardest choices they’ve had to make, the biggestquestions they’ve had to ask, and the things that have affected their livesthe most. Anna Sale hosts. Available via: iTunes RSS

‘Criminal‘ Fans ofSerial will enjoy this podcast about crime, which is apet project of professional radio producer Phoebe Judge. Criminal incorporates reimagined versions of murder ballads, investigations into historical crimes, and stories on the wrongdoings of the criminal system.Whethermoving or macabre, this podcast keeps its listeners interested. Available via: iTunes RSS

‘Revisionist History‘ Journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell adds “podcaster” to his rsum with Revisionist History, in which he tackles a different subject each episode, with topics ranging from Wilt Chamberlain’s free-throw shooting form to the shady economics of golf courses. No matter how inane a subject may seem at first, Gladwell manages to find a compelling story within. Available via: iTunesStitcher