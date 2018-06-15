‘Fortnite’ has already been downloaded over 2 million times on Nintendo Switch

Jason Momoa will bring Aquaman back to the big screen for a solo feature in December 2018. Here's everything we know so far about the aquatic superhero's live-action adventure in the DC Extended Universe.

Jason Momoa will bring Aquaman back to the big screen for a solo feature in December 2018. Here's everything we know so far about the aquatic superhero's live-action adventure in the DC Extended Universe.

Ewan McGregor will reportedly play Danny Torrance in an upcoming movie based on Doctor Sleep, the 2013 novel by Stephen King that served as a sequel to his celebrated 1977 horror tale, The Shining.

Ewan McGregor will reportedly play Danny Torrance in an upcoming movie based on Doctor Sleep, the 2013 novel by Stephen King that served as a sequel to his celebrated 1977 horror tale, The Shining.

Epic Games' Fortnite was released for Nintendo Switch during E3 2018, and in just 24 hours the game managed to amass more than 2 million players. It has over 125 million players on all platforms.

Epic Games' Fortnite was released for Nintendo Switch during E3 2018, and in just 24 hours the game managed to amass more than 2 million players. It has over 125 million players on all platforms.

The Seattle band has a new album on the way, and the first single Gold Rush ponders some of the downsides of luring a tech giant like Amazon to the city and the neighborhoods you've grown to love.

The Seattle band has a new album on the way, and the first single Gold Rush ponders some of the downsides of luring a tech giant like Amazon to the city and the neighborhoods you've grown to love.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

By Gabe Gurwin



Content Provided by

On June 12, Nintendo revealed that Fortnite: Battle Royale was coming to the Switch that very same day, giving players yet another platform on which to play the biggest game in the world. It appears to have been a massive success for developer and publisher Epic Games, as the game has already amassed more than 2 million downloads.

Speaking to Polygon, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aim revealed that Fortnite managed to accomplish the feat in less than 24 hours, and said it “speaks to the power of the franchise, the engagement of [Nintendo’s] players and the resonance of being able to play it anytime, anywhere.”

Players can currently compete in Fortnite: Battle Royale on iOS as well, but the Switch offers a chance to be more competitive thanks to its traditional control scheme. The game is also scheduled to come to Android devices later this summer, making it available on pretty much everything except Amazon Alexa.

It’s a strategy that contrasts with PUBG Corporation and Bluehole’s approach for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which is currently only available on Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android. The games don’t support cross-platform play, and both the Xbox One and PC versions are paid. PUBG Mobile, meanwhile, is free and supported with microtransactions.

Not everyone is playing nice with Nintendo on Fortnite, however. Those who previously played the game on PlayStation 4 were alerted upon booting up the Nintendo Switch version that their accounts were incompatible, and they would not only be separated from PlayStation 4 players, but would have to create new accounts if they wished to continue on Switch. Microsoft has taken the opposite approach with Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, releasing Minecraft on the system and even offering Xbox achievements in the game.

Hopefully, Sony reverses course and allows all Fortnite players to connect together. We know it’s technically possible, as Xbox One and PlayStation 4 crossplay was enabled accidentally in September.

Fortnite currently has more than 125 million players across its various platforms. It shows no signs of stopping, and with the quick content updates and additions Epic Games has offered over the last few months, it certainly deserves its success — even if we weren’t too keen on it.

All signs point to ‘Fortnite’ releasing for the Nintendo Switch

Epic Games will give away $100 million in first year of competitive ‘Fortnite’

‘Fortnite’ is now available for free to all iOS users, coming to Android soon



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.