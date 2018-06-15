Hoover Met to host first dual sporting events

It's going to be a big weekend for the Hoover Met Complex. For the first time, the complex will hold two sporting events at the same time.

The Steel City Baseball Classic is being played at the Met baseball stadium and the complex behind it.

Starting Saturday morning, the CYBL National Basketball championships will begin at the neighboring Finley Center. This will be more than 80 teams of girls and boys from around the southeast playing. About a third of the teams are from Alabama

"For us it means we have visitors from around the southeast - Louisiana, Mississippi, sometime as far as Texas - that's brining that revenue into our area. So it's great for us, for Hoover, the Finley Center and the Hoover Met complex,” says Gary McClendon, senior Sales and Marketing manager for the Met.

If you'd like to attend the baseball games, tickets are $8 a day. The basketball tournament is $15 per day.

