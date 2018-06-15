UAB breaks ground on new track facility

UAB hopes to call its new home the fastest track in the southeast.

“It’s an Olympic-quality surface and Olympic oval eight-lane track with the ability to run the 100-meter dash in both directions, multiple pits for long jump, triple jump and pole vault,” said UAB Athletics Director Mark Ingram.

UAB will have a mondo track, which is considered the fastest track surface in the world.

“It’s a harder surface and therefore you can run faster on it, but it’s just rubberized enough to be able to safe to train on and run on regularly. Mondo is the best surface there is,” Thomas said.

UAB broke ground Friday on the $3.5 million track facility, which will allow UAB to host track meets for the first time in program history and bring in revenue.

“Knowing that we can host meets and bring state championships here and regional championships, having all these students from around the state to be here on campus is only good for the university,” said UAB head track coach Kurt Thomas.

“It’s going to be really exciting for everyone friends and family to be able to come here and see what we can do and see this beautiful track that we’ve never had before,” said former track athlete Jenna Wesley.

Construction is underway and is expected to be complete in November.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.