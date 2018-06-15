MLB suspends Rangers C Chirinos, Dodgers OF Kemp for scuffle

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor and Adrian Beltre restrain Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp, center, as Kemp scuffled with Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los ...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp, right, shoves Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos while trying to score on a single hit by Enrique Hernandez during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels, left, restrains Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp as Kemp scuffles with Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angel...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp, right, shoves Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos while trying to score on a single hit by Enrique Hernandez during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp, left, and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos scuffle after Chirinos was shoved by Kemp at home plate during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Los Angeles.

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp were suspended for one game apiece by Major League Baseball on Friday because of a scuffle that followed a home plate collision.

Joe Torre, MLB's chief baseball officer, announced the suspensions, along with undisclosed fines.

Chirinos was not in the Rangers lineup Friday night for a series opener at home against Colorado, and the team said he was serving his suspension. Kemp is appealing his suspension, making him available for Los Angeles' game against San Francisco.

Kemp was trying to score from second base on a two-out single by Enrique Hernandez in the third inning of Wednesday night's game at Dodger Stadium. Chirinos caught a pinpoint throw by right fielder Nomar Mazara and had his glove out to tag Kemp, who barreled into the catcher with his arms up and leading with his shoulder. Chirinos' helmet flew off as both he and Kemp fell to the ground.

Both benches and bullpens cleared after Chirinos and Kemp got up and shoved each other. Kemp was restrained by Rangers starter Cole Hamels.

No punches were thrown, but Chirinos and Kemp were both ejected.

Rules have been put in place to outlaw runners from plowing into catchers, and catchers have to give runners a lane to the plate in most cases. In this play, the throw home took Chirinos directly into Kemp's path home.

In a series of moves before Friday's game, the Rangers recalled catcher Jose Trevino from nearby Double-A Frisco even though they will be playing with 24 players because of the suspension.

Texas placed right-handed relievers Matt Bush (right elbow strain) and Chris Martin (right calf strain) on the 10-day disabled list. Martin felt a twinge in his leg when running out of the bullpen Wednesday night at the start of the scuffle.

The Rangers also recalled right-hander Yohander Mendez from Triple-A Round Rock to start Friday night's game, a day after infielder Hanser Alberto was sent back to Round Rock. Lefty reliever Brandon Mann was also recalled.

Mazara was a late scratch from the Texas lineup because of left wrist soreness.

