Birmingham woman celebrates 106th birthday

Birmingham woman celebrates 106th birthday

(Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC)
(Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL

A Birmingham woman celebrated a birthday Friday that few of us will ever see. Dorothy Levy turned 106 years old today!

Ms. Dorothy celebrated at United Ability - the organization she helped create 70 years ago in 1948. That's when it was called United Cerebral Palsy.

Last year, she spent her special day with the children at United Ability, but this year for her 106th birthday, she wanted to celebrate with the adults who attend.

She says the secret to life is simply being good to everyone you meet.

"It's being happy," she said. "Do the best you can for you and the people you like. Don't do anything bad, don't make anybody feel bad. Try everybody think this is a good ole world."

