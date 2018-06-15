B'ham police searching for 7 suspects in connected robberies

A man was shot at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex trying to collect money. (Source: Raycom Images)

Birmingham police are working multiple robbery investigations that involve the same seven suspects.

The robberies happened between June 9 and June 11 and targeted females getting in or out of their vehicles at convenience stores. Hours of the crimes vary from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Authorities believe the robberies are connected.

Robberies have occurred at three locations - Mobile Food Mart in the 2200 block of Bessemer Road, Marathon station in the 1800 block of Bessemer Road and Spur station in the 900 block of Pike Road.

If you have any information on the case, Birmingham police you call the robbery unity at 205-254-1753 or Crimes Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

