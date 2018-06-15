B'ham police searching for 7 suspects in connected robberies

Hit-or-miss showers and storms remain possible, especially for areas along and south of I-20 the rest of this afternoon and into the early evening hours.More >>
The robberies happened between June 9 and June 11 and targeted females getting in or out of their vehicles at convenience stores. Hours of the crimes vary from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Authorities believe the robberies are connected.More >>
Hundreds of volunteers are working in the Tuscaloosa area Friday as part of United Way of West Alabama's Day of Action.More >>
Former Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper will soon be working at the Pentagon.More >>
Stores in Alabama are now included in a warning about pre-cut fruit that might be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
