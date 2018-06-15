FIRST ALERT: Tracking a few heat-activated showers & storms

Hit-or-miss showers and storms remain possible, especially for areas along and south of I-20 the rest of this afternoon and into the early evening hours.

If you have plans to go to Free Friday Flicks at Veterans Park, the weather should behave, though I can’t rule out a passing shower initially.

Tonight, the rain chance fades across central Alabama and actually increases by morning along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday starts off dry locally and temperatures will be in the 70s. The weather looks to cooperate for those going to Helena for the Black and Blueberry Festival between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you are going to any other outdoor event like Funk Fest, there is a chance for a passing shower or storm. The coverage climbs to 30 percent during the afternoon hours. Just stay weather aware!

Storms can pop up quickly and lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a storm. That means if you hear thunder, to get inside and get off the water. Don’t wait for it to rain or it may be too late. Check your phone for lightning alerts too if it’s hard to hear outside.

Anything that does form on Saturday afternoon will fizzle out at night.

The best chance for pop up showers and storms on Father’s Day looks to develop to the north of I-20.

Hot and muggy conditions persist through the weekend and linger into next week. It will feel like it's in the middle and upper 90s each afternoon. Remember to drink plenty of water and take shady or air conditioned breaks from the heat.

Next week we will see isolated showers and storms, low temperatures in the 70s and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

