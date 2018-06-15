National Child Identification Program to be held in Springville

The Springville Masonic Lodge #280 and Walmart Super Center in Springville are having a Child I.D. program on June 15 from 9 a.m. until participant stop arriving and again on Saturday, June 16 for the same hours.

The program is free. Each child will be photographed, finger printed and a child information pack made and given to the parents or guardians.

For more information about the Child I.D. program, click here.

