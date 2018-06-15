Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Giuliana Rancic returning to E! News in Sept. as co-anchor

(Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne... (Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for Macy's, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Giuliana Rancic, TV host and best-selling author, hosts the Macy's Presents Fashion's Front Row event at Macy's Aventura Mall in Miami. Rancic will return to E! Ne...

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Giuliana Rancic will return to E! News this September as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy, three years after leaving the gig.

She will replace Maria Menounos, who left last July following surgery to remove a brain tumor.

When Rancic left E! News, she stayed on as a co-host of its red-carpet coverage at award shows and on "Fashion Police," which aired its series finale in 2017.

While anchoring E! News, Rancic's likeability and humor landed her a reality series with her husband, winner of season one of "The Apprentice," Bill Rancic. But she received backlash in 2015 when she critiqued Zendaya's dreadlocks on a red carpet with what some believed were racist remarks.

Rancic apologized and said the full context of her comments were edited out.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Neil shines like a Diamond at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

    Neil shines like a Diamond at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:18:24 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:58:44 GMT
    (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.
    Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.More >>
    Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.More >>

  • Michigan State trustees call for school president to resign

    Michigan State trustees call for school president to resign

    Friday, June 15 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-06-15 13:08:29 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:42:25 GMT
    (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...
    Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.More >>
    Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.More >>

  • AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:29:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:35:00 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly