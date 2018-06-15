By Parker Hall



Content Provided by

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Let’s face it: No matter how excellent they may sound, untangling the wires of your favorite earbuds can be a nuisance. Meanwhile, as more and more phones ditch the headphone jack, an increasing number of companies have taken the leap into wireless headphones.

But when it comes to true wireless earbuds (i.e., those with no cables at all), the marketplace isn’t without its fair share of poorly functioning products.Whether it’s short battery life, poor sound, or shoddy connection, there are a number of true wireless buds that don’t make the grade, andtethered Bluetooth headphonesgive you much more bang for your buck. That said, ifyou’reready to leave the wires — all the wires —behind for a set of completely wireless earbuds,we’rehereto help.

From sweat-proof sports buds to stripped-down in-ears, here are the best fully wireless earbuds around.

The bestfully wireless earbuds

Jabra Elite Active 65t

Why you should buy them:Solid sound, long battery life, and sweat proof performance.

Who they’re for: Listeners who want comfortable wireless autonomy, great usability, and good sound.

How much they will cost: $190

Why we picked the Jabra Elite Active 65t:

Jabra’s Elite 65t Active look like tiny versions of the Bluetooth headsets that once helped define the brand, but don’t be fooled by the design throwback: They’re legit. With five hours of battery life, an IP56 waterproof rating, and a myriad of useful app-based features, the 65t bestApple’s industry leading AirPodsas the best fully wireless headphones you can buy.

Three sets of silicone tips and a very ergonomic design all but guarantee a perfect seal in your ears, serving up a comfortable fit with excellent passive noise isolation. Sound comes through clear and detailed, with punchy bass and a surprisingly agile treble register.

Five hours of battery life per charge puts them among the best on the market, and a charging case adds two extra charges on the go. In addition, the company’s Sound+ app allows you to adjust equalization and pick whether or not you want to use your phone’s built-in smart assistant (Siri on iOS, Google Assistant on Android) or Amazon Alexa. Like Apple’s AirPods, the headphones automatically play and pause music when you remove them from your ears, but go even further, piping in adjustable ambient sound great for hearing announcements on the train or that angry driver behind you while biking.

Speaking of biking — or of sweating in general — the IP56 rating means that you won’t have to worry about damaging your buds with sweat or moderate amounts of dust. Simply rinse them off after a particularly hard workout, and you’re good to go.

A great feature set, comfortable fit, and good sound signature are all great assets, but the main reason to buy the Jabra Elite Active 65t is that they just work. That’s stillfairly rare in this segment, and when combined with the tech, it makes these the best fully wireless headphones available right now.

Our full Jabra Elite Active 65t review

Thebest for sound quality

The Headphone

Why you should buy them:They look good, sound great, and always work as they should.

Who they’re for: Those looking for the simple pleasures of great, hassle-free sound.

How much they will cost: $130 to $175

Why we chose The Headphone:

Sure, German startup Bragi showed a bit of hubris when it named its second-generation fully wireless earbuds “The Headphone,” but as far as we’re concerned, that’s one of the few points that detracts from these excellent buds. Where the company’s first product — The Dash — failed, The Headphone succeeds. Offeringgood looks, great battery life, and impressivesound, The Headphone are streamlined and easy to use, rather than feature-packed and difficult to decipher.

Along with music streaming, The Headphone can alsohandle phone calls, as well as allow you to control playback and even access your phone’s digital assistant via tiny buttonson the buds themselves. Like many pricier headphones, they’ll also play/pause music when you set them in or removethem from your ears, respectively.The only thing missing in the package is a portable chargingcase, which is a big reason the Jabra took the top slot. With six hours of playback per charge, however, The Headphone’s battery life shouldn’t be a problem for those who don’t venture too far from an outlet.

The earbuds are also great forwire-free beginners: They’re intuitive to use, and if you’re afraidof losing one, you can purchase a leash from Bragi’s websiteto keep them strung together until you’re ready to set them free. Best of all is the price. For just under $150, The Headphone earbuds are a killer deal that offers almost everything you want, and nothing you don’t.

Bragi The Headphone review

Thebest for iOS

Apple AirPods

Why you should buy them:They’re reliable, ultra-functional, and they sound good enough to be a smart upgrade from Apple’s wired EarPods.

Who They’re for:Apple devotees, and those who like to wanderfrom their phone.

How much they will cost: $120 to $160

Why we chose the Apple AirPods:

Apple’s iconic white earbuds have long been the bane of Apple-wielding audiophiles. The one-size-fits-some tubesare often tough to getcorrectly seated in your ears, and the sound quality ismiddling at best. But unlike Google’s tethered Pixel Buds, with theAirPods,Apple has delivered a solid upgradeworthy of consideration.

While sound is still fairlymuddy, the AirPods boast better audio chops thantheir wired counterparts, and they also pack in several useful features that workconsistently (a rarity in the fully wireless universe). Fans of Apple will appreciate Siri connectivity, intuitive touch controls, and accelerometers that recognize when the buds are in or out, and pause and play automatically. They offera solid 5 hours of music streaming per charge(still among the best in their class over a year after their release), and even boast an extended range of around 100 feet without obstructions.

The Airpods also come with a well-engineered charging case for 24 hours oftotal playback time on the go, and they work well for making or receiving phone calls — the ‘buds work independently, so you can take calls while letting one bud charge. If you don’t mind the golf-tee look — and if you can get them to fit — Apple’s AirPods are worth a good look.

Apple AirPods review

The best for athletes

Jabra Elite Sport

Why you should buy them:Youwant fully wireless earbudsthat love a good sweat as much as you do.

Who they’re for:Those with anactive lifestyle who need earbuds that stay put, keep up,and keeptrack.

How much they will cost: $159 to $250

Why we chose the Jabra Elite Sport:

Jabra has added some of the bestelements of its hearty workout buds to the fully wireless world with its Elite Sport headphones, giving fitness fanatics something new to drool over.

In addition to being sweatproof and waterproof — they can be submerged in shallow water for up to 30 minutes —the Elite Sport headphones also feature a built-in heart rate monitor,helping listeners keep track of their vitals during strenuous workouts. Perhaps most important, the earbuds come with a wide variety of eartips and support connectors, allowing you to draw up a securefit that ensures they won’t jostle around during your workout.

Beyond the gym, potential buyers will be happy to knowthat the Elite Sportoffer solid sound quality with ample bass response, to help keep you rocking out longer and harder as you train for that half marathon or Crossfit event.

Jabra Elite Sport review

The best for everyday audio enhancement

Nuheara IQbuds

Why you should buy them:You’re looking to enhance or modify the sounds of the world around you, and jam out while you do it.

Who they’re for:Those who are hard of hearing, or who have otherspecific live-audio needs.

How much they will cost: $240 to $300

Why we chose the Nuheara IQbuds:

Nuheara’sIQbuds will play your favorite tunes, of course, but their primary purpose is to help those who are hard of hearing control ambient sound and boost speech, augmenting their sonic environment.

The Nuheara do an excellent job of separating words from background noise, turning difficult hearing situations into easy listening environments all with the help of an extremely in-depth (but surprisingly intuitive) app. And unlike some competitors in the “wearable” genre, they also boast decentbattery life, coming in at around 3.5 hours of music playback per charge with augmentation engaged.

The IQbuds are also some of the most comfortable fully wireless earbuds we have tested thus far, making them perfect for longerlistening endeavors in the real world.Audio performance is relatively impressive, too, and best of all, they work very efficiently, offering listeners astable connection.

Nuheara IQbuds review



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.