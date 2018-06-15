Police: Road rage led to shooting that killed boy, wounded 3 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police: Road rage led to shooting that killed boy, wounded 3

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) - A 23-year-old man has been accused of opening fire on four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy and wounding his mother and brother, in what police on Friday called an act of road rage.

Police in the city of Westminster said Jeremy Webster did not know or have any connection to the victims. They have not provided more detail about what led to the shooting Thursday in the parking lot of a business complex about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

The slain boy's mother and brother were in critical condition, authorities said. A man unrelated to the family also was shot but less seriously wounded. Police have not released their names or ages.

Webster faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempt to commit a felony. He is being held in jail without bond, according to online records. He is due in court Monday morning.

Jail records do not indicate if Webster has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Authorities have not released a photo of Webster, saying they were continuing to speak with witnesses.

