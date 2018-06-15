Natalie Portman calls Harvard pal Kushner 'a supervillain' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Natalie Portman calls Harvard pal Kushner 'a supervillain'

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Producer Natalie Portman attends a special screening of "Eating Animals" at the IFC Center on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Producer Natalie Portman attends a special screening of "Eating Animals" at the IFC Center on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Natalie Portman says her Harvard classmate Jared Kushner has become a "supervillain."

The Oscar-winning actress said on CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday that there's not much that's funny to say about "someone you were friends with becoming a supervillain."

Portman and Kushner both graduated from Harvard in 2003.

Portman noted that Kushner has compared friends he's lost because of politics to "exfoliating."

Host Stephen Colbert asked, "So you're a dead skin cell?" Portman answered, "Proudly."

Colbert said Kushner was rumored to be not "that great of a student." Portman said, "That is true, yes."

Kushner is a senior adviser and son-in-law to Republican President Donald Trump. Portman campaigned for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

A spokesman for Kushner didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Michigan State trustees call for school president to resign

    Michigan State trustees call for school president to resign

    Friday, June 15 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-06-15 13:08:29 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-06-15 19:01:58 GMT
    (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...
    Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.More >>
    Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.More >>

  • Neil shines like a Diamond at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

    Neil shines like a Diamond at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:18:24 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:58:44 GMT
    (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.
    Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.More >>
    Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.More >>

  • AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:29:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:35:00 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly