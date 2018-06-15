Day of Action happening across Tuscaloosa area Friday

Hundreds of volunteers are working in the Tuscaloosa area Friday as part of United Way of West Alabama's Day of Action.



Day of Action brings volunteers from businesses and community groups to schools and non-profit organizations to help with projects that would otherwise expend the organizations' limited resources.

For instance, the local graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was at Oak Hill School at Stillman Heights in Tuscaloosa early Friday to beautify the school's garden.



Volunteers work in shifts, but United Way of West Alabama says when hundreds of people are participating, a small individual time commitment turns into a big impact.



Learn more about Day of Action online at http://uwwa.org/day-of-action/.

