Arts-N-Autism part of Tuscaloosa Day of Action

Dozens of kids participating in Tuscaloosa's Arts-N-Autism program enjoyed a pizza party Friday at Monnish Park.
It's one of several events happening for the Day of Action.
"It means a lot to have community support. We are very privileged in Tuscaloosa to have the United Way of West Alabama behind us," Jan Sikes, executive director of Arts-N-Autism explained.
The United Way helped several groups coordinate community work with charities, non profits and others around town.
This is the second year in a row that folks with West Alabama Bank and Trust have done something for Arts-N-Autism.
Volunteers with Smart Bank power washed things outside of the Black Warrior Council's Boy Scouts of America office and cleaned windows as part of the effort.
"I'm doing this cause I can. I'm able. But it does give you a good feeling to know you're helping someone out," Zach Robbins said.
Organizers say nearly 500 people volunteered in 35 different events.
Learn more about Day of Action online at http://uwwa.org/day-of-action/.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.