Rap trio Migos to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The streaming juggernauts Migos will receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award for their successful year in music.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Friday the trio of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff will earn the honor on June 21 in Los Angeles at its 31st annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Migos has dominated on the pop and rap charts, as well as streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, with songs like "Bad and Boujee," ''MotorSport," ''Stir Fry" and "Walk It Talk It." Their albums - last year's "Culture" and this year's "Culture II" - have reached platinum status and each hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The Grammy-nominated Atlanta group will launch a tour with Drake next month.

