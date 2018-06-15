Former Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper accepts job at the Pentagon

Former Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper will soon be working at the Pentagon.

Roper says he has been tapped to be the Deputy Chief of the U.S. Army Reserve.

200,000 soldiers and civilians from the U.S. and from more than 30 countries will serve under him.

Roper says he will start his new position on July 1 and will serve at the Pentagon for at least one year.

