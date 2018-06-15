RECALL: Pre-cut melons from Sprouts Farmers Market might be contaminated

Stores in Alabama are now included in a warning about pre-cut fruit that might be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration says 23 states are impacted.

Pre-cut melon from Sprouts Farmers Markets in Birmingham, Hoover and Vestavia Hills are included in the recall.

If you have recently purchased pre-cut melons from Sprouts, throw them away immediately.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, at least 60 people became ill from April 30 to May 28.

