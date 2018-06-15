'Fox & Friends' unexpected Trump interview spins out - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Fox & Friends' unexpected Trump interview spins out

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump gives few news conferences, and when one came Friday it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.

The president walked to the portion of the White House lawn that reporters frequently use to give stand-up shots and gave an interview with Steve Doocy of "Fox & Friends," his favorite morning show.

When the Doocy interview ended, Trump talked to other reporters who had been standing nearby - a contentious session of journalists trying to shout over each other to get questions in. Trump occasionally admonished them.

Reporters who hadn't made it to the lawn before his Fox interview were shut out, since the Secret Service closed off access when the president walked out of the White House.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:29:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:41:31 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>

  • 'There was a future': Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

    'There was a future': Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

    Friday, June 15 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 05:48:15 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:41:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...(AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.More >>

  • Concerns raised over 3 deaths in 2 separate police shootings

    Concerns raised over 3 deaths in 2 separate police shootings

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:48:29 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-15 17:41:20 GMT
    Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.More >>
    Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly