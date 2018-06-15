'Fox & Friends' unexpected Trump interview spins out

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump gives few news conferences, and when one came Friday it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.

The president walked to the portion of the White House lawn that reporters frequently use to give stand-up shots and gave an interview with Steve Doocy of "Fox & Friends," his favorite morning show.

When the Doocy interview ended, Trump talked to other reporters who had been standing nearby - a contentious session of journalists trying to shout over each other to get questions in. Trump occasionally admonished them.

Reporters who hadn't made it to the lawn before his Fox interview were shut out, since the Secret Service closed off access when the president walked out of the White House.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.