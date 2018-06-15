Chef Ron's Surf and Turf

Ingredients:

1¼ cups Yellow Rice

1 6-ounce Steak Fillet - Rib-eye

1 1/2 pounds fresh salmon fillet, cut into 4 equal pieces

½ tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Freshly Ground Black Pepper

2 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 tsp Garlic, minced cloves

1 Yellow Onion, sliced

1 Red Bell Pepper, sliced

1 Yellow Bell Pepper, sliced

1/2 Carrots sliced

1 cup Long stemmed Green Beans

½ cup Onions sluced

2 Tbsp Fresh Parsley, chopped

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add rice and cook for 30 minutes or until tender. Drain and set aside.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Season steak with salt and ground pepper. Add steak to skillet and cook for 5 minutes on each side or until both sides are browned. Remove from heat and set aside.

In the same skillet, add oil and increase heat to medium-high. Season salmon with salt, pepper, and Chef Ron's special seasoning. Add salmon to the skillet and cook for 7 minutes on each side until done. Remove from heat.

In the same skillet stir in garlic, carrots, onion and red bell pepper. Cook for 10 minutes or until tender.

Place yellow rice on plate. Add steak and salmon on top of the rice. Next, add the grilled vegetables. Add you favorite sauce if desired. Serve

