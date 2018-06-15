The best family cars of 2018

By Stephen Edelstein



Choosing the right car takes on greater importance when you have a family. A single person can make do with just about anything, but family cars need to perform well in a variety of areas. That doesn’t mean there is a shortage of choices, though, or that families need to settle for something boring. We combed the ranks new vehicles to find the best family cars, and picked four vehicles with an outstanding array of attributes you can appreciate whether you have kids or not.

Subaru Outback

The best

Why should you buy this: It’s all the car you’ll ever need

Who’s it for: Anyone who needs a car that can do it all

How much will it cost: $25,895+

Why we picked the Subaru Outback:

The Subaru Outback is one of the best all-around vehicles currently on sale. It’s an affordable car that canhandle the grind of your daily commute, but with all-wheel drive and plenty of cargo space, it’s also perfect for weekend adventures. The Outback demonstrates how versatile station wagons can be, but it’s only survived in this SUV-hungry market by adopting rugged body cladding and a raised ride height.

The Outback has a lower center of gravity than the SUVs it competes with, improving handling. But it still offers a respectable 108.1 cubic feet of passenger volume and 35.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. With the rear seats folded, that increases to 73.3 cubic feet. The lower roof height also makes strapping cargo to the roof a bit easier, and Subaru even designed step-like doorsills to ensure a person has secure footing while tying cargo down.

All-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission are standard, and buyers can choose between two boxer engines. The base 2.5-liter four-cylinder makes 175 horsepower, while the optional 3.6-liter six-cylinder is rated at 256 hp. The four-cylinder’s output is merely adequate, but at least it allows the Outback to return a respectable 28 mpg combined in EPA testing.

The Outback features standard Apple CarPlayand Android Auto, and Subaru’s EyeSight driver-aid suite is available on most trim levels. EyeSight includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Other driver aids include lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, reverse autonomous braking, and steering-responsive headlights.

Our full Subaru Outback review

Chrysler Pacifica

The best car for large families

Why should you buy this: It’s got a lot of everything

Who’s it for: Families who need lots of seats and space

How much will it cost: $26,995+

Why we picked the Chrysler Pacifica:

Minivans have a bit of an image problem, but the Chrysler Pacifica fights back against that with a stylish exterior, well-appointed interior, and refined road manners. The standard 287-hp 3.6-liter V6 also ensures this minivan is no slouch on the highway. But the real reason to buy a minivanis space, and the Pacifica has plenty of it, comfortably seating seven or eight, depending on the configuration.

Chrysler has been building minivans longer than anyone else, and that shows in the Pacifica’s design. The Stow N’ Go system makes it easy to fold down the second-row seats, and leaves useful storage bins when the seats are in place. The Pacifica also features a built-in vacuum cleaner, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

ThePacifica Hybridpairs the V6 with an electric motor and a 16-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. That pack takes upspace normally used by the Stow N’ Go system, but it allows the Hybrid model to travel up to 33 miles on electric power alone. The plug-in hybrid also achieves 84 MPGe on both gasoline and electricity. Those are impressive numbers for a vehicle of this size.

Our Chrysler Pacificafirst drive

Dodge Durango SRT

The best performance family car

Why should you buy this: You’re not the most responsible parent

Who’s it for: Soccer moms with a need for speed

How much will it cost: $62,995+

Why we picked the Dodge Durango SRT:

Most people think family cars should be practical and sensible, but Dodge didn’t get that memo. The Detroit automaker decided to stuff a 475-hp 6.4-liter Hemi V8 in its Durango SUV, seemingly just because it could. The result is a three-row hauler that can seat six and tow up to 8,700 pounds, but also do 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, and do four-wheel burnouts.

Dodge sibling Jeep offers an SUV with even more power: The 707-hp Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk. Why didn’t we pick the Jeep? Two reasons: The Durango SRT offers the added flexibility of a third row, and it’s a bit less expensive than the Jeep.

Aside from its awesome Hemi power, the Durango SRT also ticks practical family-car boxes. It offers plenty of space, and comes equipped with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ intuitive Uconnect infotainment system, complete with an 8.4-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The SRT also gets a nine-speaker, 506-watt BeatsAudio system.

Turning a family SUV into a muscle carinvolves some compromises, though. The Durango SRT isn’t cheap and, at an EPA-rated 15 mpg combined, it’s thirsty. But few vehicles balance people-and-cargo-hauling practicality with high-speed thrills like this Dodge.

Our full Dodge Durango SRT review

Volvo V90 Cross Country

The best luxury family car

Why should you buy this: It can do everything, with style

Who’s it for: Upscale families

How much will it cost: $52,300+

Why we picked the Volvo V90 Cross Country:

Just like the Subaru Outback, the Volvo V90 Cross Country has space and all-wheel drive capability, but without the handling and fuel economy deficits of a bulkier SUV body. The Cross Country is Volvo’s rugged wagon, with extra body cladding and a taller ride height than the standard V90. But because the non-Cross Country V90 is only available in the United States by special order, the Cross Country is easier to obtain.

The Cross Country shares Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the Volvo S90 sedanand XC90 SUV. SPA imparts an impressive level of refinement in all three vehicles, and we love the look of Volvo’s current design language on the Cross Country’s wagon body. The interior is equally well appointed, with high-quality materials and an intuitive portrait-oriented touchscreen.

Volvo only offers the Cross Country in “T6” configuration, with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that’s both turbocharged and supercharged. All of that forced induction gives the tiny engine plenty of power (316 hp), allowing it to easily move this big wagon. Standard all-wheel drive gives the Cross Country extra breadth of capability, and it’s eight-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly. This being a Volvo, an array of driver aids and safety features are available, including the automaker’s Pilot Assist, which keeps the car from veering out of its lane should the driver become inattentive.

Our Volvo V90 Cross Country first drive

How We Test

The Digital Trends automotive team tests vehicles through a comprehensive scrutinizing process. We examine the qualities of the exterior and interior and judge them based on our expertise and experience in the context of the vehicle’s category and price range. Entertainment technology is thoroughly tested, as well as most of the safety features that can be tested in controlled environments.

Test drivers spend extensive time behind the wheel of the vehicles, conducting real-world testing, driving them on highways, back roads, as well as off-road and race tracks when applicable.



