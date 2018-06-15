Rome mayor hopes to build new sports stadium despite scandal - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rome mayor hopes to build new sports stadium despite scandal

ROME (AP) - Rome's mayor is hoping to go ahead with the construction of a new sports stadium but says she will review the plans following a new corruption scandal.

Nine people were arrested this week for alleged corruption involving bureaucratic aspects of the long-delayed stadium, which is to host the AS Roma soccer team.

Raggi met Friday with Roma's director general, Mauro Baldissoni, and said she would testify to prosecutors. She stressed that she is not implicated and that the city of Rome is a victim in the case. Roma too has stressed that it is not implicated.

Among those detained are the stadium's main constructor, Luca Parnassi, and six colleagues, some of whom have ties to Raggi's 5-Star Movement and the League party, the two groups that head the Italian government.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

