CNN contributor co-writes 'investigative' Pence biography - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

CNN contributor co-writes 'investigative' Pence biography

NEW YORK (AP) - Author and CNN contributor Michael D'Antonio has co-written an "investigative" biography of Vice President Mike Pence.

"The Shadow President," by D'Antonio and Peter Eisner, will be published Aug. 28 by Thomas Dunne Books. According to the publisher, which announced the book on Friday, Eisner and D'Antonio will portray the former Indiana governor as a man of longtime presidential ambitions under his image of "Midwestern nice."

D'Antonio's previous books include "The Truth About Trump." Eisner's books include "MacArthur's Spies: The Soldier, the Singer, and the Spymaster Who Defied the Japanese in World War II." He is a former editor and reporter for The Washington Post.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Riders plunge 34 feet, 6 injured in roller coaster derail

    Riders plunge 34 feet, 6 injured in roller coaster derail

    Friday, June 15 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 10:38:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-06-15 13:53:12 GMT
    Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.More >>
    Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.More >>

  • Neil shines like a Diamond at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

    Neil shines like a Diamond at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:18:24 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-06-15 13:53:06 GMT
    (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.
    Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.More >>
    Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.More >>

  • AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

    AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:48:07 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-06-15 13:53:00 GMT
    AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's...More >>
    AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's ruling. The deal could be closed soon.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly