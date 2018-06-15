2 arrested in slaying of 13-year-old; grandmother missing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Two men are charged with capital murder in the slaying of a 13-year-old girl in north Alabama, and her grandmother is missing.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Yoni Martinez Aguilar and 34-year-old Israel Gonzalez Palomino are being held in the killing of Marian Feit Lopez.

A farmer discovered the body of the middle school honor-roll student off a rural road last week. Investigators say no one can locate her grandmother and guardian, Oralia Mendoza.

Relatives last saw the two on June 3.

It's unclear what if any connection the woman and the girl have to Aguilar and Palomino. Court records aren't available to show whether either man has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

