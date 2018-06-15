NY Philharmonic may relax no-pants dress code for women - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NY Philharmonic may relax no-pants dress code for women

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Philharmonic is considering allowing female musicians to wear pants while playing Mozart and Tchaikovsky.

The New York Times reports that the 176-year-old orchestra has been quietly talking about relaxing its requirement that women wear floor-length black skirts or gowns at formal evening concerts.

The Times says the Philharmonic is alone among the nation's 20 largest orchestras in not letting women wear pants at all performances.

Some musicians say wearing a dress is impractical when playing their instruments.

Julie Ann Giacobassi was playing an English horn with the San Francisco Symphony in the 1980s when one of the keys of her instrument got stuck in the folds of her skirt.

The San Francisco Symphony now gives women the option of wearing all-black dresses, long skirts or pantsuits.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

