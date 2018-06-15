Crews search for man who went missing in south Alabama river

MCINTOSH, Ala. (AP) - Crews are searching for a man who went missing in the Tombigbee River near McIntosh.

The U.S. Coast Guard said early Friday that a helicopter crew from New Orleans was working with police, volunteers and others in the search.

Authorities say they received a report shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday of a vessel with two people aboard that became grounded in the river. They say an 87-year-old man was reported to have gone into the water.

Coast Guard officials say a second person on the boat received a leg injury and was taken to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in stable condition.

The area is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Mobile.

