'Dancing with the Stars' Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy engaged - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Dancing with the Stars' Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy engaged

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Dancing with the Stars" cast members Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (shmehr-KAWF'-skee) are engaged.

Johnson on Thursday tweeted photos of her 32-year-old fiance on his knee popping the question in Venice. The next photo shows the 24-year-old kissing Chmerkovskiy.

He tweeted that he can't wait to "make you my wife."

Johnson won the show's athletes-only season with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in May.

Chmerkovskiy's brother, Maksim, married "Dancing with the Stars" dancer Peta Murgatroyd last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

