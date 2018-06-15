Metro Diner: Breakfast Pie

Ingredients:

1 ½ pound of red skinned potatoes

1 Large onion

1 Large green pepper

12 Oz. of mushrooms

1 Dozen eggs

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Shredded cheddar cheese

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

Boil 1 ½ pounds of red skinned potatoes until tender and set aside to cool. Once cooled, dice the potatoes. Tip: this step can be prepared the day before.

Dice one large onion.

Dice one large green pepper.

Slice 12 oz. of button mushrooms.

In a large sauté pan, heat 1 tablespoon of cooking oil or butter (your choice), add diced onions and peppers and cook until soft. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Set aside.

In a large sauté pan, heat 1 tablespoon of cooking oil or butter (your choice), add diced potatoes and mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Set aside.

In a large sauté pan on low-medium heat, scramble one dozen eggs (in batches of 6 eggs each). Stir eggs occasionally, keeping the eggs moving as they cook.

Add half of all of the prepared ingredients (vegetable and potato mixture) to each batch of eggs, just as they are finished cooking.

Garnish with shredded mozzarella and shredded cheddar.

Place it in the oven and cook until cheese begins to brown (about 2 minutes). Watch it carefully. Don’t let it burn!

Make it a meat-lovers Breakfast Pie by adding your choice of diced bacon, ham, breakfast sausage…or all three! Add the meat before garnishing with the cheese.

