Riders plunge 34 feet, others hurt in roller coaster derail - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Riders plunge 34 feet, others hurt in roller coaster derail

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say two riders fell 34 feet (10 meters) to the ground when a roller coaster derailed and eight others had to be pulled to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

Daytona Beach Fire spokeswoman Sasha Staton says the front car came off the tracks Thursday night, and two of its four passengers suffered traumatic injuries falling to the ground. Firefighters extricated two others from the dangling car.

She says six of the 10 riders were hospitalized Thursday night. She said the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

She also says the cause of the accident is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:29:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-15 11:10:11 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>

  • Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

    Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:08:02 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-06-15 11:09:16 GMT
    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, from speaking to reporters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, from speaking to reporters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

    More >>

    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

    More >>

  • Neil shines like a Diamond at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

    Neil shines like a Diamond at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:18:24 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-06-15 11:09:04 GMT
    (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.
    Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.More >>
    Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly