Mickey: Hot and muggy with a few pop-up showers

We begin our Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers hugging the Alabama/Mississippi state line. It's muggy outside, with morning temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

Today brings us variably cloudy skies with highs close to 90 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain with NE winds around 5 mph.

Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with lows near 70 and some patchy fog early tomorrow morning. Any shower we see will likely be isolated.

Father’s Day weekend continues to bring muggy conditions with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Typical June pop up showers are possible in the the afternoons and evening. If you're hitting the pool or our lakes or rivers, just monitor any pop up storms with our weather app for any lightning strikes near your area.

Next week's forecast brings much of the same regarding temperatures and rain chances.

An early Happy Father's Day to all those dads out there!

