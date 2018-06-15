China announces equal penalties to retaliate for US tariffs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

China announces equal penalties to retaliate for US tariffs

BEIJING (AP) - China's government responded quickly to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff hike on Chinese goods by announcing Friday it will immediately impose penalties of "equal strength" on U.S. products.

The Commerce Ministry said it also was scrapping deals to buy more American farm goods and other exports as part of efforts to defuse a sprawling dispute over its trade surplus and technology policy.

A ministry statement gave no details, but a $50 billion list of possible targets announced in April included soybeans, light aircraft, orange juice, whiskey and beef. Much of the impact would fall on Trump's rural supporters.

"The Chinese side doesn't want to fight a trade war, but facing the shortsightedness of the U.S. side, China has to fight back strongly," the statement said. "We will immediately introduce tax measures of equal scale and equal strength, and all economic and trade achievements reached by the two sides will be invalidated."

Trump's tariffs were imposed in response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. American officials say they target products that might benefit from Chinese industrial policies they say violate Beijing's free-trade commitments.

After a round of talks in May in Washington, Chinese officials promised to buy more American farm goods, natural gas and other products to narrow China's multibillion-dollar trade surplus with the United States.

But after a June 3 meeting in Beijing, the Chinese government warned it would discard those deals if Trump's tariff hike went ahead.

Businesspeople and economists say Chinese leaders are less likely to compromise on the technology dispute. They view plans for state-led development of companies capable of competing globally in fields including electric cars, renewable energy and biotech as a route to prosperity and to restore China to its rightful role as a world leader.

Beijing also has announced plans to cut import duties on autos and some consumer goods and to ease limits on foreign ownership in auto manufacturing, insurance and some other industries, though those don't directly address U.S. complaints.

On Thursday, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said some exporters were rushing to fill orders due to concern trade conditions might change, but said they were "not the mainstream."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:29:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:32:45 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>

  • 'There was a future': Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

    'There was a future': Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

    Friday, June 15 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 05:48:15 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:32:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...(AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.More >>

  • Michigan State trustees call for school president to resign

    Michigan State trustees call for school president to resign

    Friday, June 15 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-06-15 13:08:29 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:32:32 GMT
    (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...
    Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.More >>
    Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly