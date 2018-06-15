The Latest: China says it will retaliate on any US tariffs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: China says it will retaliate on any US tariffs

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, a ship to shore crane loads two shipping containers together onto a vessel at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. China's government renewed its th... (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, a ship to shore crane loads two shipping containers together onto a vessel at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. China's government renewed its th...
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A Chinese national flag at Tiananmen Square flutters against the capital city tallest skyscraper China Zun Tower under construction at the Central Business District in Beijing Thursday, June 14, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump a... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). A Chinese national flag at Tiananmen Square flutters against the capital city tallest skyscraper China Zun Tower under construction at the Central Business District in Beijing Thursday, June 14, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump a...
(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos... (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on planned U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods (all times local):

4 a.m.

China says it will retaliate against any move by the U.S. to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday that China's response would be immediate and that Beijing would "take necessary measures to defend our legitimate rights and interests."

Geng gave no details but said both the foreign and commerce ministries had made formal responses to earlier U.S. statements.

Beijing has also drawn up a list of $50 billion in U.S. products that would face retaliatory tariffs, including beef and soybeans - a shot at Trump's supporters in rural America.

Trump reportedly met Thursday with several Cabinet members and trade advisers and was expected to impose tariffs on at least $35 billion to $40 billion of Chinese imports.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

    Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:08:02 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 08:29:54 GMT
    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, from speaking to reporters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, from speaking to reporters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

    More >>

    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

    More >>

  • AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

    AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:48:07 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 08:29:21 GMT
    AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's...More >>
    AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's ruling. The deal could be closed soon.More >>

  • AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:29:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 4:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 08:29:11 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly