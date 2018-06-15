Residents meet to discuss 'poop train' situation in Adamsville

It's made headlines across the country. The so called "poop train" making its way through a number of areas is making people miserable.

Those who live near the landfill in Adamsville where its being shipped to held a town hall about what's next.



This situation has impacted places like West Jefferson, Parrish and north Birmingham just to name a few. For the time being that sewage sludge has stopped coming in from the northeast.



The Black Warrior River Keeper says Big Sky Environmental has been in violation of its landfill permit. The environmental group wants the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to take a closer look into the landfill's operations.

Residents say the landfill has been stinking up the place for far too long. The River Keeper group says things need to change

"There's all sorts of nasty stuff that can be in the biosolids. If they are properly handled and treated prior to disposal, they should not be causing the problems that West Jefferson and other communities have experienced," Nelson Brooke with the Black Warrior River Keeper said.



Those living around the landfill say they are seeing more buzzards in the area. No one from the city of Adamsville or Big Sky were at the town hall. We're told the situation does have the governor's attention as well as members of congress. We're told ADEM is currently reviewing the landfill's permit.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.

