"All of Us" research program looks to diversify research pool

New medical research efforts happening in Tuscaloosa to diversify the pool of people involved in studies.

The "All of Us" research program looks to quadruple diversity for bio-medical research across the board.

Two University of Alabama professors leading the project in Tuscaloosa said African-Americans die twice as often of heart disease, however they account for only about 5 percent of clinical participants nationwide in bio-medical research.

They said it's important to get more under-represented people to give them information on how being part of the research can benefit it us all.

“Help us to not just have a cookie method to treating illnesses but that it can give the right treatment, to the right person at the right time," said Betty Key, UA assistant professor.

“One of the things that we are trying to do is to de stigmatize participation in research in actually helping African Americans understand you could be part of the solution,” said Mercy Mumba, UA assistant professor.

Folks can check out what the All of us research program is all about, at a family event hosted Saturday at Beulah Baptist church at 10 a.m. and again 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.