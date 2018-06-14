Owner speaks out after puppy used as bait in dog fight

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office releases the name of the man arrested for allegedly using a puppy as bait in a dog fight.

The lab puppy used as bait in a dog fight was barely 6 months old. His owner, Chase Davidson, said this whole ordeal has been troubling and talked about the video showing the attack.

“I haven't watched it all the way through it's tough to watch it's very graphic,” said Davidson.

Davidson found the strength to see at least a few seconds of his puppy, Snoop, being used as bait in a dog fight on Sapps Road in Aliceville.

“It's basically a pit bull dragging my dog by the neck,” said Davidson. “Another individual reach in you can't see his face from the side of the camera and shakes my puppy so the pitbull will fight harder."

Snoop, Davidson said, was killed during that dog fight.

How Davidson found out about his dog's gruesome death?

“This individual came up to use and said, 'I got something to show, I feel really bad about it, but I think you need to see it it's going to upset you guys,'” said Davidson.

Davidson said there were two men in the video. The Pickens County Sheriff said 31-year-old Calvin Hinton was arrested for dog fighting, but they're still working to find the other person involved.

“It doesn't hit home until it happens to you. I’ve been working with my dad in the Sapps community and see other pit bulls with half their face. It's amazing to me that someone can get pleasure and amusement out of dog fighting it's sickening to me,” said Davidson.

Davidson said he was out of town when his puppy and the mom got out of a relative's pin. Flyers were put up and the mom dog made it back home but Snoop did not.

If you have any information concerning this case, call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 205-367-2000.

