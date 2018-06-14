FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog is in the forecast Friday morning

Most of the rain has fizzled on out and will continue though I’m leaving in a stray shower chance through morning, especially south of I-20.

Patchy fog develops tonight and in some areas it could be locally dense and impact travel by Friday morning.

Temperatures fall back into the lower 70s and it will remain muggy.

The best chance for widely scattered showers and storms Friday once again sets up south of I-20. It will be hit or miss in nature and they’ll be slow movers once again.

Father’s Day weekend features more widely scattered showers and storms and muggy conditions. There are a ton of events going on this weekend and folks that will be outside on the lake too and we urge you to stay weather aware.

Storms can pop up quickly and lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a storm. That means if you hear thunder, to get inside and get off the water. Don’t wait for it to rain or it may be too late. Check your phone for lightning alerts too if it’s hard to hear outside.

Next week we will see isolated showers and storms, low temperatures in the 70s and high temperatures in the lower 90s. Humid air lingers and that will create hotter feels-like temperatures.

