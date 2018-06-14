New Federal Tax Credits for Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta-Birmingham building

The old building for Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta-Birmingham, has been approved for federal tax credits through the national park service.

The building was built in 1926, and an annex was constructed in fall of 1958, both on are in the National Register of Historic Places.

The current owner restored the building, and retained original features like the hipped copper roof, stone cladding, and large steel windows, using historic photos to replace missing original elements.

It's now houses office space, and an Urban Cookhouse restaurant.

