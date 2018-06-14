Little League baseball brings big money to Shelby County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Little League baseball brings big money to Shelby County

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Little league baseball is hitting it hard in Shelby County.

The PlayMaker World Series happening this weekend and expected to bring in $500,000. This tournament brings in about 3,000 baseball players.

And this tournament is being held at fields in multiple cities across the county which is a home run for the entire county. The players and their families will be here until Sunday when the tournament is complete.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly