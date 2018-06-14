Little League baseball brings big money to Shelby County

Little league baseball is hitting it hard in Shelby County.

The PlayMaker World Series happening this weekend and expected to bring in $500,000. This tournament brings in about 3,000 baseball players.

And this tournament is being held at fields in multiple cities across the county which is a home run for the entire county. The players and their families will be here until Sunday when the tournament is complete.

