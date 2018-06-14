Soccer fans, players excited about U.S. hosting 2016 World Cup

It's an exciting time for American soccer after FIFA announced the U.S., Canada and Mexico will host the World Cup in 2026.

For those who weren’t enthusiastic about soccer, there's a good chance they are now. And with the sport growing in popularity over the years soccer clubs don't see it slowing down anytime soon.

Andrew Brower, who coaches for Birmingham United Soccer Association, says having the World Cup in the U.S. is going to be awesome.

"I think it will really help be a catalyst for more growth in the sport and 2026," he said.

Soccer players like Tara Katz and coaches are already seeing big changes in soccer just over the last five years.

"It's changed a lot. I look at it from the point where I played as a kid to where we are today the game is completely different," Brower said.

"It's crazy to watch younger kids how great they have gotten just because the soccer in the U.S. gotten so good," Katz adds.

Katz has played since she was 5 years old and she says most players like to watch soccer just as much as they like to play it.

"You learn a lot from watching the game,” she said.

"I think for the World Cup being able to have it in your own country and they have some of the best players in the world in one place will continue to be something that will make it maybe a premier sport," Brower said.

Some of the games in 2026 will also be played in Mexico and Canada.

