How do you know if your healthcare provider is a good one?

From doctors being hauled off in handcuffs to others losing their licenses, how do you know your healthcare provider is a good one?

There are several ways you can vet your doc.

"The most reliable way to do that is personally. If you know somebody who knows the doctor and has the experience, family, friends, that's always the best way to do it," said Dr. William Curry, UAB.

However, if word of mouth isn't enough, there are several places you can check online, including websites for Alabama License Verification, Alabama Public Log File and Physician Compare.

