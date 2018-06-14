How do you know if your healthcare provider is a good one?

The PlayMaker World Series happening this weekend and expected to bring in $500,000. This tournament brings in about 3,000 baseball players.More >>
The PlayMaker World Series happening this weekend and expected to bring in $500,000. This tournament brings in about 3,000 baseball players.More >>
From doctors being hauled off in handcuffs to others losing their licenses, how do you know your healthcare provider is a good one?More >>
From doctors being hauled off in handcuffs to others losing their licenses, how do you know your healthcare provider is a good one?More >>
Tarrant police have charged a man with the murder in the death of a teenager. Daniel Lee Jelks, 25, was arrested and charged Sunday. TMore >>
Tarrant police have charged a man with the murder in the death of a teenager. Daniel Lee Jelks, 25, was arrested and charged Sunday. TMore >>
The U.S. Flag code says any flag that is in poor condition should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.More >>
The U.S. Flag code says any flag that is in poor condition should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.More >>
Tuscaloosa Builds hosted a lunch-and-learn meeting Thursday with several local, minority business owners.More >>
Tuscaloosa Builds hosted a lunch-and-learn meeting Thursday with several local, minority business owners.More >>