FDA clears 1st generic film strip of addiction drug Suboxone - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FDA clears 1st generic film strip of addiction drug Suboxone

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

U.S. regulators have approved the first generic version of an under-the-tongue film for treating opioid addiction.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a generic version of Suboxone, a film strip that dissolves under the tongue. Used daily, it reduces withdrawal symptoms, cravings for opioids and the high from abusing them.

The medication combines buprenorphine and naloxone. It's used along with counseling and other behavioral therapy.

The generic version will be sold by partners Mylan N.V. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA. They didn't immediately respond to questions about when their version will be available or what it will cost.

Brand-name Suboxone film costs about $200 a month without insurance.

The FDA said the approval was aimed at making the treatment available to more people.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona police officers hit, mock bleeding suspect on video

    Arizona police officers hit, mock bleeding suspect on video

    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-06-14 21:08:19 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-06-15 05:22:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Tang). Jose Luis Conde speaks to media at his attorney's office in Phoenix on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Recently released Mesa police videos show officers punching Conde, who was unarmed, and later mocking him while he lay on a hospital ...(AP Photo/Terry Tang). Jose Luis Conde speaks to media at his attorney's office in Phoenix on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Recently released Mesa police videos show officers punching Conde, who was unarmed, and later mocking him while he lay on a hospital ...
    Body camera videos show a Mesa, Arizona, police officer punching an unarmed suspect multiple times and another officer later mocking the man as he was lying in a pool of blood on a hospital floor.More >>
    Body camera videos show a Mesa, Arizona, police officer punching an unarmed suspect multiple times and another officer later mocking the man as he was lying in a pool of blood on a hospital floor.More >>

  • Police: Gunman killed 4 children in their sleep

    Police: Gunman killed 4 children in their sleep

    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-06-14 14:38:35 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-06-15 05:21:56 GMT
    The mother of four children killed during a standoff between a Florida felon and police says she feels "heartbroken" and "completely alone.".More >>
    The mother of four children killed during a standoff between a Florida felon and police says she feels "heartbroken" and "completely alone.".More >>

  • Utah LGBT groups allowed in July Fourth parade after uproar

    Utah LGBT groups allowed in July Fourth parade after uproar

    Thursday, June 14 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-06-14 19:47:50 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-06-15 05:21:51 GMT
    America's Freedom Festival at Provo will once again exclude an LGBT resource center for youths from its July 4 parade.More >>
    America's Freedom Festival at Provo will once again exclude an LGBT resource center for youths from its July 4 parade.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly