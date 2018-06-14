How to retire an American flag

You're likely to see plenty of American flags flying every day, but when they fly too long, they may need to come down because of their condition.

Flag Day is a good time to remember the proper procedure for disposing of a flag.

The U.S. Flag code says any flag that is in poor condition should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

If you have a worn flag that you need to dispose of, you can follow the customary Ceremony of Final Tribute and Ceremonial Burning of the Flag guidelines. You can find those instructions here.

