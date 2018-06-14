How to retire an American flag

The U.S. Flag code says any flag that is in poor condition should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.More >>
Tuscaloosa Builds hosted a lunch-and-learn meeting Thursday with several local, minority business owners.More >>
Swim instructors with the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, and others are working with kids who attend the Benjamin Barnes YMCA by using the Swim To the Top program.More >>
The governor's office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the murder of a pregnant teen.More >>
William Rodney Adamson, 51, was found dead wrapped in a blanket at a camp site, the Tallapoosa Riverbank. His white 1995 Ford F-150 was stolen.More >>
