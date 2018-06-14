$5K reward offered for information on 2016 murder of JeffCo pregnant teen

Raven White was 6 months pregnant when she was killed. (Source: Facebook)

The governor's office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the murder of a pregnant teen.

16-year-old Raven White was killed in January 2016 as she sat outside of her home at the Panorama East apartments off Center Point Parkway.

White had just gotten home from her job at a Walmart in Trussville and was sitting in a car with her boyfriend, eating pizza, when an unknown black male wearing a blue bandana approached them and demanded money.

White was shot and killed.

To date, police have not made any arrests in her case, but Raven's mother, Tangee, is hoping the reward will change that.

If you have information that will help in solving this case, you're asked to call Birmingham Police Department at 205-328-9311.

