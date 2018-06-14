Body found at Lake Wedowee camp site, investigation underway

Randolph County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at Lake Wedowee.

William Rodney Adamson, 51, was found dead wrapped in a blanket at a camp site, the Tallapoosa Riverbank. His white 1995 Ford F-150 was stolen.

The two people who stole the truck - Christopher Brandon Langley, 34, and Amber Lynn Pike, 18 - are both people of interest. The truck and two people were found on the beach and gave police falsified info, which they were arrested for.

Adamson was found Wednesday night off County Road 898.

